sport, cricket, Rhys Healy, Cricket ACT, Canberra cricket, Ginninderra, Blake Macdonald, Wests-UC, Weston Creek

A Rhys Healy masterclass lifted the Ginninderra star into an elite Cricket ACT club after belting the highest score in club history on Saturday. Healy was unbeaten on 217 off 251 balls against North Canberra-Gungahlin at Keith Tournier Memorial Oval, notching his second double ton for Ginninderra. He is now one of only five players in Canberra cricket history to score 200 or more twice and will be hoping to join Jono Dean as the only player to do it three times. Healy's score beat his previous Ginninderra record of 202 not out and was the linchpin in the Tigers' 8-334. Shane Devoy was the other batsmen to score a century in Cricket ACT first-grade matches on Saturday, smashing 121 to put Tuggeranong in a strong position against Queanbeyan. Returning Wests-UC batsmen Blake Macdonald had plans to join them next week, but not even losing his wicket in the last over could wipe the smile off his face. Macdonald was playing just his second two-day match in Canberra since 2017, returning to the capital to reignite his cricket spark after struggling away from home. The 21-year-old helped out Wests-UC in a strong position against ladder-leaders Weston Creek Molonglo, getting himself to 66 before Djali Bloomfield gave his side hope at Stirling. Macdonald has spent the past three years playing in Sydney and South Australia, but the grind of travel started to wear him down and prompted his Canberra return. "I probably wasn't enjoying my cricket that much, so I thought I'd come back to play with my mates and have a bit of fun," Macdonald said. "If I'm going to ever push forward with cricket again, I need to take a step back and enjoy it again. I think it was a good decision. "I'm ready to go next year, then great. I was putting extra pressure I was putting on myself to break on to the next level, but being here reminds me of why I play." Weston Creek is the only team to best Wests-UC so far in the two-day competition this season and the hosts got off to a strong enough start when Robbie Trickett (40) and Zak Keogh (74) combined at the top of the order. But the rest of the order failed to capitalise on starts, eventually falling for 242 with Ethan Bartlett claiming three wickets and Josh Corbett, Scott Murn and Brendan Duffy taking two each. Macdonald and Blake Dean took control from there, smashing the Weston Creek attack in an opening partnership of 76 before Wests-UC finished the day at 2-136 after Bloomfield's late wicket. Bloomfield, however, will be absent from day two next week when he plays in the Baby Bash to press his claims for higher honours. Weston Creek skipper John Rogers conceded his side was facing an uphill battle, but was keen to see who would step up without Bloomfield next week. "It wasn't our best day ... maybe a bit of rust to start the year. I think we know where we went wrong, we didn't cash in with the bat," Rogers said. "Djali's been our best player for the past three years, we rely on him a lot. We'll miss him, but it's a chance for guys to step up ... they'll share the load." Meanwhile, Devoy's 121 helped Tuggeranong to a total of 305, and they have Queanbeyan at 1-11 after seven overs. Runs didn't flow as easily at Kingston, with Eastlake bowled out for 178 before strangling ANU to have the visitors at 5-83 at stumps.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc74iisr9ep4w1gwl6kdqz.jpg/r0_102_2267_1383_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg