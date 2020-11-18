sport, top-sport-stories, bbl, big bash league, adelaide test match, india tour, manuka oval, cricket australia, cicket act, james allsopp

Manuka Oval is part of Cricket Australia's contingency plans for not only Test cricket, but potentially more Big Bash League games if the coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide worsens. But Cricket ACT boss James Allsopp said he hoped the cricket calendar was able to take place as currently planned given all the hard work that's been carried out. A COVID-19 cluster in Adelaide's northern suburbs has forced Cricket Australia to act quickly, moving Sheffield Shield and BBL players around the country to ensure they don't get caught by any border closures. It's also forced the governing body to come up with worse-case scenarios if the outbreak continues to escalate. Adelaide Oval's set to host the opening Test of the series between Australia and India, starting December 17, while two BBL games have also been scheduled there after Christmas. Manuka's currently preparing to host a one-day international and a Twenty20 international between Australia and India in early December, before also hosting six BBL games over the festive period. It's been talked about as a possible venue to host the first Test, but that would throw those BBL plans into chaos - given they sit either side of the opening five-day clash of the summer. Manuka's never hosted a day-night Test, which is what Adelaide's locked in as, but it's shown it can not only host the longest form of the game but works well under lights as well. The picturesque venue's also part of the contingency plans for the BBL if games can't go ahead in Adelaide as planned. Allsopp felt the past 24 hours had been promising for South Australia, with only five new cases uncovered on Tuesday. "As much as we would love to host a Test match in Canberra and it'd be a huge coup for the city, I really hope the four Tests remain in the venues that have been scheduled," he said. "I know the amount of planning that has gone into all four of those venues to make sure it's a safe environment for the players and the community. "Those associations have worked so hard to deliver these four Test matches so I hope it's a COVID-safe environment and those games can go ahead as per the schedule. "But in saying that, if that's not possible, obviously Canberra will put their hand up to support Australian cricket and to host the Test match between Australia and India would be a fantastic thing." MORE CANBERRA SPORT The small South Australian outbreak meant the problem wasn't going to Adelaide, but getting out of the state afterwards. Queensland and Western Australia have already closed their borders to South Australia with fears other states might follow suit. It meant players could be forced to do 14 days quarantine if they attend Adelaide Oval. That's why Cricket Australia's currently investigating all their options. Allsopp said Cricket ACT was working with the national body to help however they can. "The whole sporting world needs to be prudent with contingency plans," Allsopp said. "There has been conversations with what would the options be if we can't get certain Test venues up or some of the borders remained closed. "And Canberra certainly has been flagged, but so have a lot of other venues as well. "We'd be mad not to be making back-up plans in the world we're living in at the moment and Canberra has been spoken about." Manuka's capacity was currently capped at 5000 for the two upcoming international games, with tickets expected to go like hot cakes when they go on sale on Friday. But ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman planned to reassess Canberra's restrictions next Friday - which could open the door for the capacity to increase in the lead-up to the games. Allsopp said they were currently preparing for the arrival of India in the next fortnight. "We're full steam ahead. India arrive in Canberra in 12 days now, India and Australia, so we've got the two white-ball games on the Wednesday (December 2) and the Friday (December 4)," he said. "We are full systems go for those games and then when India and Australia leave the Thunder arrive and they bring in their BBL preparations, and then the Stars come in. "We've got a huge month ahead." CANBERRA'S SUMMER OF CRICKET December 2: Australia v India, ODI, 2.40pm. December 4: Australia v India, T20I, 7.10pm. December 11: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat, BBL, 7.15pm. December 12: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder, BBL, 4.05pm. December 14: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat, BBL, 7.15pm. December 22: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers, BBL, 7.15pm. December 26: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades, BBL, 6.10pm. December 29: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, BBL, 7.15pm.

