While all of the Canberra District wineries are closed over this lockdown period, it's not all doom and gloom. Many wineries are offering home delivery and/or takeaway, but check the relevant travel orders before you head out into NSW. We all know wine is essential but unsure how that would stand with the officials. Collector Wines have same day delivery to Canberra residents if ordered before midday, plus free delivery to Wine Club Members. Lerida Estate has virtual tasting packs available for purchase online, and its menu, including coffee for those in the area, available for takeaway. Shaw Wines is closed for tastings but open for bottle sales for those in NSW that can still visit. Four Winds Vineyard has free delivery on their wines. Tallagandra Hill Winery is offering single or mixed dozen of new releases with free delivery within the ACT Region during August. Featured wines include 2021 Prodigal Daughter Vermentino, 2021 Back in the Day Chardonnay, 2021 Eva Rose, 2021 Sassy Redhead Cab Franc, 2019 Great Ron Shiraz and 2018 Gundaroo Cabbie Cabernet Sauvignon. Pankhurst Wines have free delivery on their wines. Contentious Character Winery is offering takeaway on all their menu items and free delivery on retail options when six bottles or more ordered. Murrumbateman Winery is offering a seven-day ACT lockdown special - 15 per cent off its wines plus free delivery to the ACT. For the rest of Australia the same 15 per cent discount but postage charges will apply. Helm Wines has their award winning wines available online while their cellar door is closed. Norton Road Wines is offering a takeaway menu from their American BBQ, Biggies BBQ and a lockdown wine box deal. The Vintners Daughter wants you to indulge in wine and fudge, with all online purchases of a six pack of their wines to include a pack of Fudgemental Fudge! Lake George Winery has their Wine Tasting at Home packs available with next day delivery, includes six of their new releases, a tasting glass and tasting notes. Grazing has 10 per cent off their takeaway menu options for locals who can visit. Sapling Yard is doing a New Releases deal until Spring, 15 per cent off your order when you order 6 or more wines online, including free delivery. Poachers Pantry have all their wines and smoked good available online. Yazzbar has their menu for takeaway, including their wine list and the famous Yazzbar cocktails! Don't forget to grab a Yazzbar Lockdown wine box box.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MUwv8t3Wj4u7LSUBpSbqhh/2f51fa4c-47c7-49e3-9d3f-e0f5e534bebc.JPG/r14_570_5442_3637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg