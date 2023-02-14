I can't help but feel that all the industry (and media) hype about a self-driving future has contributed, at least in part, to a global shortage of long-term professional truck drivers as well.
The truth is, that particular version of the future remains quite a long way off.
There are exceptions in closed areas like mining for instance, with Australia leading the way in the adoption of autonomous buckets, but out in public it's a different story altogether.
What we have on our roads, even in private automobiles - regardless of what marketers or CEOs want to call it - is not self-driving, it is varying levels of driver assistance where the driver is still, ultimately, hands-on responsible for the vehicle.
Trucks have blind spots everywhere and emergency braking is theoretically helpful for safety too. But for full autonomy in public it's even more complicated than a car because drivers of larger and longer vehicles need to use their discretion frequently.
Think about it, if they stayed in their lane all the time when approaching tighter manoeuvres (driveways, 90 degree intersections, roundabouts, and loading areas), they'd never get anywhere.
As such, they're not just concerned with those around them when they need to use two lanes, but sometimes checking that it's safe enough to use the opposite direction's lane too. Plus they need to ensure pedestrians have figured out what they're about to do as well. And then there's the occasional problem of what to do if a vehicle is parked or standing in the way (probably illegally). How do they resolve that situation?
These are technically possible to solve, but to a level of reliability where no supervision is required, nothing ever goes wrong and traffic isn't blocked by a miscalculation (nor is anyone hurt or injured), we're just not there yet and we won't be for quite some time.
There's also the question of loading and unloading, and legislation. For livestock, the driver is responsible for ensuring the animals they accept are fit for transport. For OH&S reasons, staff in stores aren't usually the ones allowed on the truck to remove pallets; it has to be done by the driver.
So, just as legislation would have to change with regards to who (or what entity) is actually responsible for controlling the vehicle on a public road, so too would regulations and practices need to change around loading and unloading for workplaces.
Again, technically all solvable, but also a very long way into the future, if it happens at all because multiple attempts at autonomous vehicles for public road use have actually been abandoned even after billions were invested trying to develop it.
If it does come to be, you'll probably have decided to do something else by that stage, which brings us to the point about labour itself because there are many other factors contributing to a driver shortage too.
For instance, Australia's birth rate was low enough in 2001 that the Baby Bonus was introduced in 2002. Have a think about how old those kids are now and that will partly explain why it's a challenge to recruit young adults to any position these days.
The way that long-haul drivers were treated in the Boomer's era of plentiful cheap labour can't have done the industry any favours in the eyes of the following generations.
More recently, the experience that interstate drivers had to go through during COVID-related border closures can't have been good for staff retention either.
Becoming a driver also requires a noteworthy investment in one's self. You need to be able to spend money and time on driving lessons and then undergo set periods of time successfully driving one size of vehicle before moving up to the next.
This is absolutely necessary, but while the path from driving cars to small trucks (or buses) to semi trailers (and eventually for some, B-doubles and road trains) is a clear one from a transport regulation perspective, it isn't always so clear for an individual's career. You might be able to progress this way with one employer who is large enough to have all these vehicle types in their fleet, or you might need to change employers a few times to work your way up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.