The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Undecided? Gaffes be gone. Here's the Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese leaders contest

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 19 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have proved they need to "Google it mate" by being unable to remember significant figures. They will likely need to keep Googling or leaning on advisers throughout the rest of the election campaign.

After calling the election Scott Morrison does a live cross at Coolangatta Estate winery near Shoalhaven Heads. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.