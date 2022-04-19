Both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have proved they need to "Google it mate" by being unable to remember significant figures. They will likely need to keep Googling or leaning on advisers throughout the rest of the election campaign.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
