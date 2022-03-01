whats-on, food-and-wine,

How many times have you bought a cookbook because the pictures looked nice? How many times have actually cooked from that book only to be disappointed because your dish turned out nothing like the one in the photograph. Sure it tasted delicious, sure people enjoyed it, and you may have even earmarked it as one you would cook again, but some part of you felt like a complete failure because it didn't look the same. I am well guilty of that. So it stumped me when Gary Mehigan's Good Food Every Day turned up. It contains no photographs. There are delightful little illustrations from Grace West in the margins, tiny prawns, an onion here and there, a wedge of parmesan cheese alongside a grater. But not one glossy, styled to the hilt photograph to be seen. "After four or five cookbooks I know the amount of effort that goes into still photography, it's a helluva thing to organise, I'm using all my experience to pull a beautiful dish together, the photographer gets the lighting spot on, the dish will never look better ... and that's half the problem." He said setting out to write a cookbook without photography required a different mindset. "Without photography, the outcomes are in the imagination of the reader, which is quite liberating for you, and me." When I think of my go-to cookbooks it's quite a surprise to find many of them don't have photographs, or if they do there's a few token pages in the middle. In the Kitchen, by Michele Curtis and Allan Campion (Hardie Grant, 2008) is a favourite - it contains more than 700 recipes; David Herbert's Complete Perfect Recipes (Lantern, 2007) is failsafe; not to mention Stephanie Alexander's The Cook's Companion or most books by Nigel Slater. Despite all her own glossiness, photographs are few and far between in most Nigella Lawson books, there's not one in my edition of How to Eat. Why should cooking be about trying to duplicate something someone else has done? READ MORE: "I always encourage cooks to use my recipes as a road map, feel free to to change them, scribble next to the quantities or in the method to remind yourself that you like a little extra of a certain ingredient, or for your oven at home you need to add five minutes to the baking time. "You can also interchange chunks of recipes, or mix sauces or toppings to create a different version of a recipe. It's all about where you want to take it." He knew he wanted his latest cookbook to focus on the everyday classics. Those meals we'd been cooking through long periods of lockdown, meals that were familiar and comforting, or ones we hadn't returned to in a long time. "These recipes have been used with confidence for many years and a good number of them feature on my family table on a weekly basis," he says. "I like to remind myself that the family table is, in effect, the story of my family. The experiences that we have as we share our meals are precious." When I wrote this recipe, I wanted a little of Mrs Beeton - an old-fashioned recipe with rustic charm - and I think I nailed it. I could almost have these soufflés for breakfast with some ripe tomatoes and a few rashers of bacon, but then that would be greedy, wouldn't it? Any potato suitable for boiling and mashing such as King Edward or Sebago work well in this dish. 1. Preheat the oven to 200C fan-forced (220C conventional). 2. Place the potatoes on the middle oven rack and bake for 50 minutes or until tender. Remove the potatoes and reduce the oven temperature to 180C fan-forced (160C conventional). 3. When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut them in half, scoop out the flesh and press it through a fine-meshed sieve with a large spoon (do not overwork or it will become gluey). Cover and set aside. 4. Meanwhile, brush the base and sides of six 180ml soufflé ramekins or two 450ml small copper pots with the melted butter. Divide the breadcrumbs among the ramekins or pots and toss to coat the inside. Tip out any excess crumbs. 5. Melt 40g of the butter in a non-stick frying pan over high heat, then add the spinach leaves. Cook for a minute or two, tossing once or twice, until the leaves have wilted and softened, then immediately tip into a colander and leave to drain. Once cool, squeeze the remaining liquid from the spinach and set aside. 6. Place the milk into a small heavy-based saucepan and bring to the boil, then immediately remove from the heat. Add the nutmeg, and season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, melt the remaining 60g butter in another small heavy-based saucepan over medium heat, then add the flour. Cook, stirring regularly, for two to three minutes or until the mixture looks pale around the edges, then remove from the heat and leave to cool for a minute or two. This is known as a roux. 7. Place the pan with the roux over medium heat, then add the hot milk a ladleful at a time to make a bechamel or white sauce, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon until the milk has been combined each time before adding more. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook the sauce for three minutes, then remove the pan from the heat. 8. Place the potato, cooled spinach and 200g of the cheese in a bowl, then add the bechamel and the egg yolks and stir gently to combine. In a clean bowl, use electric beaters to beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until soft peaks form. Gently fold one-third of the egg whites into the cheese mixture, then gently fold in the remaining egg whites. 9. Spoon the mixture into the ramekins or copper pots, filling them to the top. Sprinkle with the remaining cheddar. Place on a baking tray and bake for 16-18 minutes or until the soufflés have risen and are bubbling and golden. Serve immediately. Serves 6. I've always made a chocolate mousse with an egg yolk sabayon, whipped egg whites and soft whipped cream. It's delicious and fridge-stable, meaning once it's made it can be kept in the fridge and it will remain the perfect texture. Years ago, however, George Calombaris introduced me to an olive oil mousse that we believe originated in Spain, is super quick and really tasty, so I've adopted it and used it many times. The only downside is that you have to eat it within a few hours as it will set like a rough ganache in the fridge. "No problem," you are thinking. Well, this is the recipe for you. 1. Bring a small saucepan filled with 4cm of water to the boil over medium heat. Place the chocolate buttons in a heatproof bowl that will fit snugly on top of the saucepan but not touch the water. Place the bowl of chocolate over the saucepan and turn off the heat. 2. Allow the chocolate to melt, gently stirring occasionally. Once melted, remove from the heat and add the olive oil and a good pinch of ground star anise. Stir to combine. 3. Pour the cream into a bowl, then add the caster sugar and whip to soft peaks. Gently fold the cream into the warm chocolate, turning the bowl at the same time to combine all the ingredients thoroughly while keeping the mixture light and airy. Set aside at room temperature for up to four hours or serve straightaway, but do not refrigerate otherwise the mousse will set completely and solidify. 4. I like to serve the mousse in little glasses with crushed hazelnuts scattered over the top or as part of a more complex plated dessert. Tip: For a different flavour, use hazelnut or walnut oil and experiment with the spice - cardamom is also very tasty. Serves 6. I use grass-fed dry-aged beef because I love the flavour of meat raised and prepared this way. I trim any visible sinew and fat from the steak because in my sandwich I just want nice lean and tender steak. The cheese choice is up to you, but go for something that's tasty and that melts easily with a little gooey ooziness! Raclette, Comté, gruyère, cheddar, emmental or fontina are perfect. Some of my favourite Australian cheeses from Section 28 Cheeses in the Adelaide Hills, Tasmania's Heidi Cheese and Pyengana Dairy, and L'Artisan in Victoria fit the bill for a perfect steak sanga. 1. For the red onion marmalade, place the wine and port in a large heavy-based saucepan and cook over medium-high heat for 15-20 minutes or until reduced to about 250ml. 2. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-based frying pan over low heat, then add the onion, a pinch of salt and the thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes or until the onion is translucent. Add the reduced wine mixture and cook over medium heat for 40-45 minutes or until thickened and the liquid has evaporated. 3. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook for three minutes or until the onion has caramelised. Add the sherry vinegar and cook for another three minutes or until the vinegar has almost evaporated; the onion should be soft, deep-red and jammy. Transfer to a bowl to cool. 4. Place the steaks between sheets of plastic film and, with the flat side of a meat mallet or a rolling pin, gently tap each steak until roughly 1cm thick. Place the steaks in a shallow baking dish, add the oil, thyme and garlic and toss to coat, then cover and marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes. 5. Place the bread, cut-side up, on a clean benchtop and spread both halves with mustard. Scatter the rocket along one half, then spoon over some red onion marmalade. 6. Preheat a sandwich press. Place a large, heavy-based frying pan over medium-high heat and, working in two batches, cook the steaks for one and a half minutes on each side or until well browned. Remove and place side-by-side on top of the bread with the marmalade. Top with the cheese slices and place the other bread half on top. 7. Toast in the sandwich press for four to five minutes or until the bread is well browned and the cheese is melting. Cut into quarters and serve. Depending on the size of your sandwich press, you may need to cut the sandwich before cooking. Tips: The red onion marmalade will keep stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two weeks. It's delicious with salads, toasties and grills. If it's a very hot day, then you can place the steaks in the fridge while they marinate, but make sure they are brought back to room temperature before cooking. Serves 4. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MUwv8t3Wj4u7LSUBpSbqhh/952b4950-8044-4a0d-b415-dcdd0d2f6d8b.jpg/r29_3_1178_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg