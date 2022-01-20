news, latest-news,

What began as way to make money as a teenager has developed into an elite career for Canberra soccer referee Lauren Hargrave, as she edges closer to officiating international games. The 28-year-old was named on FIFA's panel of international referees, joining fellow ACT ref Owen Goldrick and 27 other Australian referees named for 2022. Hargrave started her refereeing career in Tasmania as a teenager for pocket money before she was called up to the A-League Women's refereeing panel in 2016 as an assistant referee. MORE CANBERRA SPORT: She ran the line in last ALW season's grand final, and also keeps her skills sharp in the territory's NPL competitions. "I finished uni in Tassie, and I decided to make the move to Canberra, and I think it's been an excellent move for me," she said. "I feel very privileged to join that list of ACT FIFA referees. For me being in Canberra has really allowed me to have a network to grow as an elite referee. "We've had a really excellent culture and some really strong, excellent referees have really given back to the development and the growth. So that culture has developed and fostered a really strong bunch of referees." The public sector lawyer said she had the support around her to juggle both her careers, as she moves even closer to her next dream on the field. "It's really been a journey in the making that's basically the result of my whole refereeing career, which started as a teenager and was obviously a pipeline dream to one day become an international referee," Hargrave said. "For everyone in football, the ultimate goals and dreams are the same things - the World Cup and the Olympics. That is still a fair way away ... so for me, I have some short term goals, and being able to get out there and experience international football."

