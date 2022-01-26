Discover stunning, diverse landscapes

australia day, landscape photography, scott leggo

Among the many things worth appreciating on Australia Day, the stunning and diverse terrain around us has to be high on the list. One way to appreciate it, and perhaps even draw a little inspiration for your next adventure, is Australian landscape photographer Scott Leggo's new coffee table book called Australia - a Photographic Journey. Across the book's 224 pages Scott showcases around 200 carefully selected photographs, and his intention is that you will be transported on a journey of discovery as you enjoy the beauty of this magnificent country. In the process of experiencing Australia for himself as well as putting this collection together over the course of 15 years, Scott has been camping out in places like the highest mountains in The Australian Alps covered in deep snow through winter, and the harsh, dry deserts of Central Australia. In his foreword he writes, "to capture these moments I often waited patiently, sometimes over many days, for the best light, the optimum weather conditions, seeking unique perspectives to truly capture the essence of a location. The efforts behind some photos were more challenging than others." This is "a must have book for your at-home library, for anyone who has travelled across this land and for those who dream of the opportunity to be immersed in its diversity," Scott said in a statement. "Travelling and exploring these locations has been a powerful way for me to reconnect to the natural world and appreciate the beauty that is all around us. I can't wait to share this book with others. Each photograph is ultimately a record of an event or an experience that has formed part of my story of Australian photographic exploration," he said. Also finding deeper meaning in his own work, he also wrote, "now, more than ever, it is important that we understand the environmental consequences of how we treat this planet we all call home. If you haven't visited many of the locations in this book, I encourage you to explore and wander through this great land and reflect on what we can all do to ensure we sustain its beauty for future generations so they too can experience and enjoy all Australia has to offer." Scott also concludes his foreword by writing "I hope to give you a greater appreciation of the Australian landscape, and to perhaps motivate you to explore Australia more yourself. It has been a pleasure to capture these moments in time. May you never stop exploring and enjoying the diversity of this ever-changing land." As for Scott's professional background, he is a former Air Force officer, diplomat and Iraq war veteran. He now showcases his work in his own gallery here in Canberra and this book builds on his growing recognition as a veteran success story, having grown his business into one of Australia's leading providers of artworks and gifts. Scott's book is available online at scottleggo.com, or in his Canberra gallery at 45 Jardine Street, Kingston, ACT, or you can find it at select bookstores.

Discover stunning, diverse landscapes

