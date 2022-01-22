What's on in the Canberra literary scene from January 22, 2022

life-style, books, Litbits, books, Meet the Author, book clubs

February 2: Amy Remeikis will be in conversation with Katharine Murphy on Remeikis's new essay On Reckoning, a searing account of her personal and professional rage, taking you inside the Parliament - and out - when rape allegations became the national conversation. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre ANU Cinema. Kambri cultural centre. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events. The Tough Guy Book Club is back for 2022. It's a free monthly modern meeting place for guys of all walks of life to get together and discuss not just the works of literary greats, but any and all of the issues that men tackle on a daily basis. The Canberra chapter meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 to 9.30pm: February 2, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1 are the dates announced so far. The president of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett (phone 0468942182). See: toughguybookclub.com. At Muse, the next meeting of the Translations Book Club will discuss Defne Suman's The Silence of Scheherazade (trans. Betsy Gksel). Told through the intertwining fates of a Levantine, a Greek, a Turkish and an Armenian family, this novel reveals a city, and a culture, now lost to time. It's on at East Hotel, 69 Canberra Avenue, Kingston, January 25 at 8pm. musecanberra.com.au. The next meeting of the Ozlit Book Club at Muse will discuss Brisbane writer Nick Earls' new novel Empires, a novel spanning centuries and continents with men and boys at its heart. Wednesday, February 2, at 6.30pm. It's on at East Hotel, 69 Canberra Avenue, Kingston, January 25 at 8pm. musecanberra.com.au. At Muse on Saturday, February 26, at 4pm is an In Conversation event with Inga Simpson, author of the apocalyptic thriller The Last Woman in the World. musecanberra.com.au. Join friends Zhi Yi Cham, Aline-Mwezi Niyonsenga and Shu-Ling Chua, at Muse on Sunday, February 27, at 3pm, as they discuss the importance of literary communities, as well as the various influences on their work. musecanberra.com.au. Author Glenda Korporaal will look at the groundbreaking woman who played such a critical role in the design of Canberra. She will argue for Marion to be recognised for her unique combination of artist, architect, environmentalist, community maker and social observer and to be considered in her own right, separately from her husband Walter Burley Griffin. National Library of Australia Theatre, February 10 at 6pm. Bookings: nla.gov.au.

