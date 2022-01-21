whats-on, music-theatre-arts, Capital life, magic beach, canberra cabaret, canberra arts, National Gallery of australia, nga, abby dobson, alison lester

Congratulations to Canberrans Emma Rani Hodges and Akil Ahamat, both among the 65 finalists shortlisted in the 67th Blake Prize. The biannual event has a prize pool of $42,000. Hodges' work Near to the sound of your heart, beating waves into the ocean, 2021, is about spirituality and a homecoming to lost culture, reinventing and nurturing her history as a mixed-heritage person. Ahamat's Unchained Melody, 2020 is an experiential installation comprising a suite of sound works and a speculative therapeutic technique, the Sonic Shower, mimicking the private and therapeutic space of the domestic shower. The selected finalists will show their work at The 67th Blake Prize exhibition at Casula Powerhouse, 1 Powerhouse Road, Casula, NSW from March 12 to May 22. See: casulapowerhouse.com.au. The Shane & Cathryn Brennan Prize for Playwriting has been developed to discover and celebrate the best new scripts among Australian playwrights. With $60,000 in prize money on offer, the Prize invites playwrights to submit unproduced plays across two categories: Stage and Theatre for Young Audiences. It will close at 5pm on Monday, January 31 2022 (AEDT). awg.com.au. Jonathon Zalakos is a contemporary jewellery and object maker based in Canberra, on Ngunnawal and Ngambri land. Jonathon seeks to integrate traditional goldsmithing materials and techniques with contemporary practices and philosophical thought. Jonathon is particularly interested in how meaning is co-produced through the processes of expression and perception. His exhibition Human, Jewellery, Human is on at ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson until January 30. anca.net.au. Among the upcoming screenings for those who like their movies under the stars are the 1950s-set musical Grease (Sing-a-Long,PG, January 22), the dark drama The Card Counter (MA15+, January 27) and Steven Spielberg's new version of the musical West Side Story (M, January 28). Australian National Botanic Gardens, Eucalypt Lawn. Gates open 6.30pm, film starts 8.20pm. sunsetcinema.com.au. Finegan Kruckemeyer's adaptation of the book by Alison Lester tells the story of a family who go every year to Magic Beach where everything you can imagine becomes real. But this year is different. As the eldest child begins to grow up, does she have to leave the magic behind? It's aimed at children aged from three to 12 and is from the team behind the stage versions of The Gruffalo and the Treehouse series. Canberra Theatre Centre, January 22 at noon and 3pm and January 23 at 10am, noon and 3pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au. Faux-French femmes Abby Dobson and Lara Goodridge and their band will launch their third album, aptly titled Album Trois, at The Street Theatre on Saturday, February 5 at pm. See: thestreet.org.au. The National Gallery of Australia has plenty on offer including the Jeffrey Smart exhibition, Know My Name: Australian Women Artists from 1900 to Now, Project 1: Sarah Lucas and Ever Present: First Peoples Are of Australia. See: nga.gov,au. Enjoy Jazida Productions' contemporary Canberra cabaret with a history of showcasing the region's burlesque, circus, comedy, belly dance and drag. This 18+ show is on at Belconnen Arts Centre on Saturday, January 29 at 8pm. See: belcoarts.com.au. Dramatic Productions has announced that because of COVID cases in its cast and production team their production of the musical Dogfight has been postponed until May. See: stagecenta.com.

