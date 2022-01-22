life-style, books, shankari chandran, chai time at cinnamon gardens, sri lanka, sri lankan civil war, ultimo press, australian fiction

If you happen to pick up Shankari Chandran's latest novel, drawn perhaps to its whimsical title and lucious, leafy green cover, you may well be taken aback by the story within. And that's exactly how Chandran wants it to be. It's tea-time, but this is no leisurely stroll through the gardens. It is, instead, an often hair-raising and traumatic journey through the recent, conflict-filled history of Sri Lanka, to the supposed refuge of Australia, and all the sacrifices made and lessons learned along the way. "I think of this book as a Trojan horse, because I would like people to walk in and think, oh that looks like a quirky novel, set in a nursing home full of eccentric and charming characters," Chandran says. "And I think by page 10 you realise that it's going to explore some of the darker and deeper issues of what it means to be Australian." Chai Times at Cinnamon Gardens is both exactly as it sounds, and nothing like what you'd expect. Set mainly in a nursing home in Western Sydney, the story crosses between generations, cultures, times periods and continents. It's a deeply textured take on history, family, displacement, belonging, ageing, race relations and community. It's a book, Chandran says, she had long wanted to write, and thought, at one stage, that it might be her last. Having published two earlier books, and completed a third manuscript that was never published, it felt like something of a last-ditch mission. And Chai Time has all the momentum and energy of someone with something to say - about storytelling, her own Tamil background, muli-culturalism in Australia - all bubbling to the surface in a swirl of ancient, recent and contemporary history. Named for a neighbourhood of Columbo, the home is populated with a colourful mix of people of varying backgrounds, reflected in the diverse menu, eclectic prayer space, and rooms bubbling with stories and memories. It's a refuge and a sanctuary for those wanting to live out their last days in a community of peace and companionship. But, like so many such spaces in modern-day Australia, the agitated shadows of prejudice, intolerance and bigotry loom and become solid. Its residents and staff are suddenly confronted with the need to defend their version of home, bringing vulnerability and trauma to the surface of what have become depressingly common debates around what it means to be Australian - or not. A lawyer working in the human rights space by day, Chandran has always written out of a sense of necessity, a compulsion that can't be ignored. But once she decided to give up on the idea of being published, she says she found a sense of liberation. It turns out that this is what she needed to make her characters jump off the page, and help her multi-layered story to sing. "It meant that the novel was as honest as it was ever going to be. I didn't hold anything back in it," she says. Chandran's parents migrated to Australia in the 1970s, forced to leave Sri Lanka ahead of what would become a civil war lasting until 2009. "They left early and when they could, whereas other families were not able to leave until later, and the trajectory of their lives was changed quite dramatically by the timing of when they left and the countries that they went to," she says. "And when they came to Australia, it had just ended the White Australia policy." They fetched up in Canberra - a small town with a smaller Tamil community. The Australian capital of the 80s and 90s was small, white and isolating; the family's community was based more in Sydney. "If you can imagine my parents trying hard to keep us close, but at the same time we're going to a school where most of our friends are white and don't necessarily understand the culture that we come from - all that historical background," she says. "Why would you leave? Why have you left? Why are your parents scared? Or so worried? These conversations are hard to have, especially when you're little and you don't understand the answers yourself." She says she felt trapped growing up between two cultures, and didn't quite belong to either. The cultural landscape was changing, while the public narrative didn't quite keep up with life on the streets. When she moved to London in her early 20s, she felt a sense of belonging she never thought possible. "When I get to London I exhale, because it feels like a city much more comfortable with its cultural combination, and is willing to learn and accept the richness of its different cultures and also accept the ugliness of its history of colonisation." She saw multiple communities from former colonies living established lives, blending their cultures into British life. She saw people with similar backgrounds to her own working as journalists, lawyers, activists and writers. She built her own family there, and finally returned to Australia in 2009 with three children in tow and a fourth on the way. She was devastated by what she found. "I was so excited and so happy to be returning home with a capital H, and when I got here, I was so heartbroken by the rhetoric about border security that really masked what was clearly racism and xenophobia," she says. "I was devastated by the Euro-centric, white-centric concepts of what it meant to be Australian, and I had willingly brought my children, my four beautiful, brown children, back to this country to say, ta-da, you're home! "Except that home was clearly not a place that was ready to receive us. And this book is my articulation of a lifetime of confusion and grief and anger and trying in a sense to define it for myself and for them." And certainly, by the time she got to finishing her manuscript, having put it to one side for a time to work on other projects, the news was roiling with the pandemic, George Floyd, Donald Trump, and anti-Asian hatred. "All of that was happening in the world - it was just overwhelming," she says. "There's only so much you can cope with really before you have to start writing again. And so I kept writing. And this was what I produced at the end of it all." It's a testament to her grace and skill as a storyteller that this story both burns with anger and sings with optimism, sprinkled through with moments of levity and humour. Diasporic communities throughout the world are still, after all, living from day-to-day, carrying out their own peculiar rituals, worshipping their own deities, and giving in to their own day-to-day grievances, petty or otherwise. It makes for rich narrative pickings, to say the least. This is why, she says, the book has both an unthreatening title, and a lyrical cover - she wants people to pick it up and dive in, without knowing just how confronting, thrilling, educating and soul-searching it will be. "I don't think people will pick up a novel particularly by an unknown writer - and I'll say it, an unknown writer of colour - if you frame it in that way to them," she says. "The book is ultimately and is intended to be uplifting, because I am an optimistic person. I wake up every morning excited about the potential for social change...I would not have had four children in a world that is already overburdened with people if I didn't believe that things were going to get better."

