Dear reader, thanks for your interest in this article. We just wanted to let you know that while it has been written independently by one of our journalists, some of the links in this post are affiliate links, which means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission. With summer in full swing, it's time to think about getting some new swim gear for the new year. In this day and age, your size should never stop you from enjoying the beach. You just need a cossie that you feel confident stepping out in. Whether you call them bathers, togs, cossies, swimsuits or swimmers, when summer hits, local Aussie brand Active Truth has plus size swimwear available for Aussie bodies. When you put on a pair of their swimmers you'll feel the Active Truth fit difference. These immensely comfortable swimmers are meticulously designed and tailored to fit every size from six to 26. All sizes are wear-tested on real bodies to ensure you get all the peace of mind for that plunge into the water. You won't find fitspo or unrealistic ideals here. Active Truth represent all of the women who wear their clothes by using diverse models and real customers in all their images - none of which are ever photoshopped. Long gone are the days of being forced to brave the harsh lights of the change room to find something that fitted well, or sometimes having to throw the towel in altogether and skip swimming in the warmer weather, just because the challenge of finding the right swimwear was too soul-destroying. Founded by two best friends and with an all-female design team who know the challenges - and the joy of finding active and swimwear that makes you feel confident and supported, no matter how you choose to move around. In the Active Truth range you can find some of these great options for making you feel a million dollars down at the beach or pool. Try this timeless one-piece that's ideal for your next trip to the beach, pool or swim-up bar. Active Truth's Noosa One Piece is so versatile you can wear it paired as a bodysuit with your favorite summer shorts. For an added bonus the fabric is made from recycled nylon/lycra, proudly supporting the "Healthy Seas" initiative. Vintage swimsuits may look fun on the rack but they are often thick so they get soggy and take a long time to dry. If you're looking for a plus-size swimsuit, consider a sportier look and fabric. Feel sporty and confident with the Byron One Piece from Active Truth. The no-budge zip in the front of the suit adds some flair while being guaranteed not to come undone. This style is cut high around your shoulders and sits comfortably on the hip so it will stay in place. One thing you need in quality plus size swimwear is support. A quality one-piece is the best way to go if you are most concerned about being held together in all the right places. Look for swimwear like their Bondi One Piece. Available in watermelon, black and navy, and in sizes from S to 3XL, it has a built-in shelf bra with removable padding for perfect support. Reviewers describe this cossie as "comfortable and flattering". Another tip is to look for plus size swimwear that is designed for a fuller figure, not just cut larger than the smaller sizes. At Active Truth, every size in every one of their products has been tried, tested and tailored on real bodies- they don't just 'upsize' their patterns so you get the perfect fit. While black is a perennial favourite for most cossies, navy blue or a eye-catching midnight blue could be your new black this season. There are now no excuses for swimwear brands not making their collections from sustainable fabrics. Active Truth's swim range is made from fabrics that are made from recycled discarded fishing nets and proudly supports the 'Healthy Seas' initiative. This swimwear range is seasonless, sustainable, and made from advanced fabrics that utilise word-class techniques. Active Truth have created longer-lasting garments that will get you through everything from beach cricket and poolside bar, season after season. It is also important to feel secure with a good returns policy. Your swimsuit needs to fit properly and if you're ordering online you can't try it on first. Active Truth has a free return and exchange policy, making it simple to swap your swimsuit out for a better size. Just make sure to wear your undies when you're trying the bathers on. If you are shopping from home, like so many of us do these days, Active Trust have Free express shipping. This way you won't get bill shock when you go to check out (and you won't be waiting forever for your parcel to arrive).

