More than 90 per cent of federal parliamentarians have now completed a workplace safety program devised following allegations a former Liberal staffer was sexually assaulted within Parliament House surfacing last year. A handful of politicians still yet to complete the program are being urged to do so in the coming months. The training program formed part of the recommendations delivered by Prime Minister and Cabinet deputy secretary Stephanie Foster following her review into the Parliamentary workplace after former staffer Brittany Higgins went public with her allegations in February last year. Workshops, which were first made available in September and are being delivered by PricewaterhouseCoopers, are said to inform politicians and staff about their rights and responsibilities in the workplace. They also offer virtual face-to-face training on what constitutes as unacceptable behaviour and how to respond when serious incidents occur. Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said in September the training would be mandatory for Coalition ministers and staffers but politicians from all sides would be strongly encouraged to complete it. He also flagged ministers unwilling to comply with Prime Minister Scott Morrison's direction to complete the training could result in being booted from the cabinet. "The ultimate consequences is to cease to be a minister," he said in July last year. "I trust that [they will] all get on and undertake training as and when it's made available." But a public register to "name and shame" politicians who haven't yet completed the training, indicates eight senators and nearly 40 MPs are yet to finish it. Many absent from the register, including Energy Minister Angus Taylor, Education Minister Alan Tudge and Environment Minister Sussan Ley, said they had completed the training weeks or months earlier. Spokespeople from the ministers' offices said the training had been completed but the register had not been updated to reflect the changes. A spokesperson for Nationals deputy leader David Littleproud said he had completed the training recently despite also not being listed. Senior figures within Labor, including Chris Bowen, Mark Dreyfus and Linda Burney, are among those missing from the list but an opposition spokesperson said Labor parliamentarians had all agreed to undertake the training in a caucus decision last year. Those who hadn't yet completed the program had faced scheduling conflicts and were expecting to do so in the coming months. Leader of the Greens Adam Bandt and two Greens senators, Jordon Steele-John and Dorinda Cox, are also absent from the list but a spokesperson confirmed Mr Bandt and Senator Steele-John had completed the training. Senator Cox, who was sworn only three months ago, had technical difficulties but was awaiting the next available session, the spokesperson added. READ MORE: While Special Minister of State Ben Morton said the high take-up was encouraging, all politicians would be urged to complete the training over the next few months with additional sessions being offered. Around 87 per cent of MOPS Act staff had also finished their training and 477 sessions had been delivered so far, Mr Morton said. "The government is committed to driving the cultural change necessary to make our workplace safe," he said. "The high uptake is encouraging and we are urging all remaining parliamentarians and their staff to take part in additional sessions scheduled in the coming months." Only one parliamentarian The Canberra Times spoke to said they did not intend to complete the training. A spokesperson for Queensland Liberal-National senator Gerard Rennick said he had arranged alternative training through a third party, completing prior to the Senate resolution made in late November. The Queensland senator had instead participated in an education workshop through Donaldson Law. "Senator Rennick always supports safe and respectful workplaces," the spokesperson said. "As far as Senator Rennick is concerned, he has completed the appropriate training." The Canberra Times contacted the offices of independent MPs, Bob Katter, Rebekha Sharkie and Craig Kelly, but could not confirm whether they had also completed the training, or had intention to. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

