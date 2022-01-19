news, environment,

Canberrans can now recycle and earn some cash with the territory's first reverse vending machine. The reverse vending machine is now operating at Erindale Shopping Centre in Wanniassa, as part of the ACT government's container deposit scheme. The vending machine accepts bottles and certain uncrushed containers to recycle, in return people earn money. Chisholm brothers Blake, 10, and Charlie Cargill, 7, were so excited to use the new machine they skolled their drinks to recycle the bottles. Their mother, Emma, said the brightly coloured vending machine caught her children's attention straight away. "They had to drink [their beverages] really, really quickly, so that they could go out and recycle. And we now have a permanent recycling station ready, just from today, set up in our laundry, and they're super excited to start recycling," she said. Transport and City Services Minister Chris Steel said Canberrans had done a great job recycling containers, with more than 298 million returned since the scheme began in 2018. "There are still many containers that are not being recycled through the scheme and we are looking at ways to make it more convenient and accessible to the public to get their deposit back," Mr Steel said. "A new reverse vending machine will be tested at Erindale to see if it provides a convenient alternative, in addition to the existing Return-it collection shopfronts and drop-off points around Canberra. "Reverse vending machines are used across border in NSW and I am pleased we have been able to respond to feedback from Canberrans, who would like to access them here." The machines allow people to insert intact and non-crushed containers, which are automatically counted and sorted with an immediate refund paid directly into their account. The trial return point will be open seven days a week, with on-site customer assistance from 9am to 5.30pm daily for the first three months. READ ALSO: The machine is capable of holding up to 8,000 intact and non-crushed containers at once, and requires only 10 minutes to be emptied. This trial of reverse vending machines grows the number of container return locations across to Canberra to 20, for quick and easy drop offs. "Next time you're returning eligible containers in the Tuggeranong region, try out the Erindale reverse vending machine to get 10 cents back per container, while helping the environment at the same time," hesaid. To use the new return point, Canberrans can follow these steps: The reverse vending machine trial will run for six months from Wednesday - informing future use of the technology in the ACT. For more information on the ACT container deposit scheme visit www.actcds.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/908d0371-9450-4ffe-8c92-89c7325fb993.jpg/r10_108_4028_2378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg