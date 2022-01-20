Times Past: January 20, 1988

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

It was reported on this day in 1988 that at an unknown location, the ACT Small Business Association set up a new, illegal rubbish dump. Tips had been closed for nearly a week, resulting in growing piles of garbage being left in many business people's alleyways, in trucks, and backyards. Fed up with the rubbish being left on their land, the ACT Small Business Association decided to simply dump the waste on public land, in an act of defiance against the ACT Administration's failure to keep the tips open, the report said. The president of the association at the time, George Mailath, refused to reveal the location out of fear of the police and ACT Administration intervening. "I feel police would have some difficulty in justifying any action against us when there are so many people dumping their rubbish on the side of the road outside the closed tips," he said. He said he was expecting 20 or 30 truckloads of rubbish to be dumped at the undisclosed location and the dumped rubbish would not be near the public, and in an area where clean-up would be reasonably easy. See trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/10999495

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/79b33e6c-d383-4ffa-a818-1671207295bb.png/r38_30_290_172_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg