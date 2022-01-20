news, latest-news, Nick Kyrgios, Nick Kyrgios v Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios highlights, Nick Kyrgios crowd

From beer swigging to champagne sipping. Nick Kyrgios will move from the court he described as a zoo to the main arena when the Kyrgios show rolls into round two on Thursday night. Tennis' great entertainer will move to Rod Laver Arena for his clash against top seed Daniil Medvedev and it will be a world away from the home he has created on his favourite court - the general-admission John Cain Arena. Kyrgios has become the hottest ticket in town and unmissable television viewing, with more than 1 million viewers tuning in for his first-round demolition of Liam Broady 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. The match had something for everyone. 'Tweener underarm serves, Ronaldo jeering, beer swigging while signing autographs and a serving masterclass from the Canberra man who has barely played a match in two years. Kyrgios is the story Tennis Australia needs right now. He's the distraction from the absence of Novak Djokovic, which is funny because Kyrgios is one of the few who publicly spoke out to support the unvaccinated world No. 1. Women's world No. 1 Ash Barty is undoubtedly the good news story, cruising into the third round with a win on Thursday and charging towards a drought-breaking title. She's classy, respectful, calm and a role model for Australian men and women. Kyrgios offers something different. His unpredictability transforms tennis from a sport of privilege to a Happy Gilmore-style pandemonium. Kyrgios is perhaps the only player who can go from being a fan favourite to a villain in the time it takes him to flick the ball between his legs. His reply to an Australian Open highlights reel of one point against Broady, which included a 'tweener and a brutally-ripped forehand, said it all. "I hope this makes people happy." Win or lose, he wants to make the fans smile. It's a train wreck when it goes wrong, which it often does. But when he's flying and wins? You can't take your eyes off him. It makes for an interesting clash of styles with Medvedev - the favourite to win the final after Djokovic was sent packing last week. "He's probably the best player in the world at the moment," Kyrgios said Kyrgios has avoided Rod Laver Arena, where tickets come with a premium price and corporate boxes are filled with VIPs, in recent years. He sees himself as a man of the people, as hard as that is to believe given how divisive he has been throughout his career. MORE CANBERRA SPORT He'd rather take a beer from a fan at John Cain Arena, where anyone is welcome and you just need to line up at the right time to get a seat rather than what is perceived as a more traditional tennis crowd on centre court. Kyrgios whipped the crowd into a frenzy when he blitzed Broady. The challenge against Medvedev is different, but Kyrgios says he's up for it. "I feel like those matches still excite me, to go out there and play the best in the world," the mercurial Australian said. "That was always something I wanted to prove to people that someone like me could do, win those matches. "I'm pretty excited, I'm excited for that moment. That's why I play the game. "I'm not going to go into it with a lot of expectation. I'm going to go out there, have some fun, play my game. I have a pretty set-in-stone game plan of what I need to do to have success." Kyrgios boasts a 2-0 head-to-head record against Medvedev ahead of Thursday's second-round clash, having beaten the Russian twice in 2019 - on a Washington hard court and on clay in Rome. But their respective careers have since taken vastly contrasting paths, Kyrgios plummeting to 115th in the rankings and Medvedev surging to world No.2. Medvedev's grand slam breakthrough at Flushing Meadows in September, having lost the 2019 US Open final to Rafael Nadal and last year's AO title decider to Novak Djokovic, drew the ultimate accolade from Kyrgios on Tuesday night While they're separated by 113 spots in the rankings, Kyrgios knows talent-wise it's a different story. The first and only player since Lleyton Hewitt almost two decades ago to topple Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic in his first-ever meeting with the Big Three, Kyrgios knows he can stop anyone when at his best. The 2015 AO quarter-finalist will draw on that success against Medvedev three years ago, even if Kyrgios says "no doubt that he's probably double the player he was before when I played him". "I know the kind of game style and the way I need to play. "He knows how I'm going to play, I think, and I know how he's going to play. It's going to be very contrasting styles."

