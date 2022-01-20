news, latest-news,

Museum of Australian Democracy director Daryl Karp is appealing for public donations as it grapples with a repair bill of more than $4 million to the fire-damaged Old Parliament House. Ms Karp said in a letter to supporters, visitors and friends of MoAD that repairs to Old Parliament House from the "deliberately lit" fire at its doors on December 30 would take many months, "with initial costs likely to be over $4 million". "The image of police and firefighters framed by the blackened entry is indelibly etched in my mind," she wrote in the letter. "Though I am truly devastated at these events, it is now time to consider how to move forward, and how you - our wonderful supporters - might help." A donation page has been set up asking supporters to donate amounts from $25 to $100 or to nominate their own amount. The page is here. The donations would help the museum to keep operating, even as it remains closed due to the fire damage. For example, $25 could help maintain free entry to Old Parliament House, $50 could fund a class from a remote school to participate in an online excursion, $75 could help contribute to conservation projects. Ms Karp outlined the extent of the damage from the fire, saying the historic front entrance would "never be the same". "Sadly, the damage to Old Parliament House is extensive, due to the thick, acrid smoke that permeated Kings Hall and to a lesser degree, the Chambers. Most of the rooms on the main floor are tarnished by soot. Everything will need to be individually hand cleaned, repaired and repainted. The water damage from the fire hoses and sprinkler systems near the entry and on the lower floor is also substantial," she wrote in the letter. "Mercifully, most of the treasures in our collection and on loan were largely unaffected. Almost everything can be restored, including the doors and entryway, and the original 1927 rubber flooring in the lower gallery. "However, the front entrance to Old Parliament House, an iconic image of Canberra and the site of countless historic events, will never be the same." Ms Karp said people had been asking how they could help, and a donation was a tangible response. She also asked the public to share their memories of Old Parliament House on MoAd's social media channels. And, most importantly, to return to Old Parliament House when its repaired doors were once again open to the public. "I look forward to announcing a reopening date and welcoming you and the rest of the community back through our doors soon," she wrote. Additionally, Ms Karp said going forward, the museum would have to strike a balance between "safety and openness". READ MORE: "Australia has a proud reputation as one of the freest and most successful democracies in the world. The right to participate in citizen activism is an important entitlement," she wrote to supporters. "But, as a museum and a workplace, we cannot tolerate aggressive demonstrations that threaten the safety and rights of others. Those who perpetrated these destructive acts do not speak to the democratic values of tolerance and respect. Instead, they have chosen to further their cause through hate and destruction. "MoAD is known for throwing open doors that were previously locked. Visitors can take a seat in rooms where top-secret conversations took place or explore the once-private offices of the people that shaped our nation. From our first days of operation, we have been dedicated to preserving the museum as 'the people's place'. Our commitment to openness reflects Australia's democratic values of fairness, equality, rule of law and open elections. "We do not wish to cower from undemocratic behaviour, but the challenge now is achieving a balance between safety and openness." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/8c88d103-e937-450f-9ff8-f6414ab11033.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg