While the ACT government has generally done an excellent job in managing the pandemic, especially during last year's Delta variant lockdown, it has unfortunately been caught just as flat-footed on rapid antigen tests as every jurisdiction in the country. Its failure to ensure adequate RAT kits, in conjunction with an alarming shortage of the materials for PCR tests, has led to on-again off-again closures at drive through testing clinics in Kambah, Nicholls and Holt as well as lengthy delays in processing PCR test results. We are at a point where, according to the health authorities, test supplies are being managed "on a day-to-day basis". There is no indication when the situation will improve. The bulk of the 1.6 million rapid antigen tests the ACT government is waiting on were only ordered at the start of the year. That was almost five months after the federal government started its international RAT hunt in August. This is one of the rare occasions where the federal authorities have actually out performed their ACT counterparts. And, as the Prime Minister was quick to point out on Wednesday: "States and territories have always had the responsibility for those tests [RATs] in their states, just like the PCR tests". The Chief Minister can't blame Scott Morrison or Greg Hunt for this shortfall. Capital Pathology was still playing catch-up on tests conducted on close contacts last week on Tuesday. This meant that by the time many people received a negative result it could have been out of date given the likelihood they would have caught the virus from an infected member of their household in the meantime. The lack of ACT government RAT kits also meant close contacts who went to a testing clinic to pick up the two tests they needed during isolation were only being given one. While half a loaf is better than none the issue of how to obtain the test for the sixth day of isolation is apparently theirs to solve. As well as undermining confidence in the ACT COVID-19 testing regime, these shortages are also have a very real impact in the community level. They are contributing to rising levels of absenteeism by making it very difficult for workers in the health, food distribution, transport and other sectors who qualify for exemptions from isolation requirements to test themselves. The flow on effect is that businesses are being forced to close due to staff shortages and people no longer believe the authorities have a handle on how widespread the virus is in the community. All of this has created what is being described as a "lockdown by stealth" for which only very limited income support is available. All of these problems have been compounded by the extreme shortage of RAT kits at pharmacies and supermarkets across the territory and in regional NSW. Close contacts - one in three of whom would probably be infected according to the experts - are visiting multiple stores in a vain quest to determine whether or not they have COVID-19. Even sporting codes are among the collateral damage with reports elite athletes are having to resort to pharmacy hopping in an often unsuccessful bid to obtain the test kits they need to take part in regular training or to compete. That, if anything, is likely to help the virus spread even more rapidly ahead of the return to school in less than a fortnight's time. The big challenge for the ACT government, which will unveil back to school plans expected to rely heavily on rapid antigen testing on Friday, is sourcing the millions of RATs needed to keep teachers and students safe in the weeks and months ahead.

