Kim Rubenstein's run for an independent ACT senate candidate has got a significant boost with her Kim for Canberra party confirmed by the Australian Electoral Commission as a political party. It means the constitutional expert, lawyer and author will appear above the line on the Senate ballot paper at the next federal election. "I am absolutely thrilled. There was always the chance an election would be called before the processing was complete. So I'm now confident that I can run above the line at the federal election," Professor Rubenstein told The Canberra Times. "It is all systems go for bringing Kim for Canberra to Canberra as a recognised and real possibility for them for having an independent person responding to the needs of Canberra directly in Parliament." MORE NEWS: Professor Rubenstein is competing for one of two ACT senate positions on available. It won't be an easy task as the two seats have always gone to either the top Labor or Liberal candidates since 1975. "This is tremendous," she said. "We know that 80 per cent of Canberrans vote above the line." "It is why independents in the past have had such difficulty in running for that seat. So it's just a wonderful step forward for winning next second seat." The formal confirmation comes four months after Professor Rubenstein achieved the target of 1500 registered members needed to register as a political party. A more recent entry to the ACT senate race, Wallabies and Brumbies great David Pocock is also seeking to register as a party.

