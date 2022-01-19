sport, capitals,

The Canberra Capitals were leading at half-time before the game blew out to a 29-point loss, marking their last game without head coach Paul Goriss at the helm. The Wednesday night fixture marked the Canberra side's second double-digit loss in a row to Perth Lynx, after losing by 19-points last week. The Capitals were leading at half-time by three points (47-50) before the game began to unravel in the second half. Perth pulled away in the third-quarter, providing a deva ju moment from last week as the margin switch to the home-side's favour 76-57. The deficit blew out to a 29-point difference to make it 102-73 at the final whistle. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: One area of the game the Lynx dominated the Capitals was rebounds, with 55 rebounds to the visitors' 33. Perth's Lauren Scherf proved her worth on the court, notching a double-double (15 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one block) and recording the game's only double digit figure in rebounds. Kelsey Griffin once again led the Capitals scorecard by bucketing 17 points, followed by three-point sharp shooters Brittany Smart and Brittney Sykes with 14 points each to their names. Sykes took a tumble during the game, and had to have her wrist strapped, but played one. Her fitness will be vital for the side's next match as she leads the Capitals shooting statistics this season, with an average of 16.4 points a game. The loss makes it two wins from four since Kennedy Kereama stepped into the acting-head coach position in the wake of Goriss' ban from coaching duties. Goriss is due back at the helm for the Capitals on Friday, after serving his month-long ban, giving him the day to prepare his side for their next fixture against the Southside Flyers that night. The Lynx game kicked off the side's three games in five days, with the third to be played back in Canberra on Sunday against Bendigo Spirit.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/8590afe9-fc6b-4601-bb4c-10249963154e.jpg/r0_182_5224_3134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg