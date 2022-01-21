Times Past: January 21, 1993

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Canberra was not acknowledged on a list of Australia's top 20 domestic tourist spots on this day in 1993, despite Australian Bureau of Statistics figures showing that the city had the highest room-occupancy rates in Australia. Although the capital city did not rank in the top spots, Canberra's estimated 1.2589 million visitors in 1992 placed it in 12th spot in terms of visitation, behind far north Queensland which had 1.344 million visitors, and ahead of Darling Downs, with 1.226 million visitors. The list was compiled by the NSW Minister for Tourism, Bruce Baird, who came under scrutiny for his choices. Chief executive of the ACT Tourism Commission, David Lawrance, said the minister's methodology was "quite unsound" and that Mr Baird must have been "short of something to do". Mr Lawrance said tourism was worth $10 million a week to Canberra's economy, providing 7500 jobs to Canberrans. "I think we will all be surprised when the December quarter and calendar-year figures are released and show the major contribution of tourism to the ACT economy," he said. The top three destinations on the list were Sydney, followed by Melbourne and Brisbane. In the final places were East Gippsland at 18th, Gold Central at 19th, and Murray taking out the final place. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13960792

