coronavirus,

The daughter of an aged care resident in Canberra has claimed staff shortages have meant her mother has not been regularly showered or changed by staff who are "run off their feet". As aged care facilities in the ACT and elsewhere grapple with the Omicron wave, the plight of vulnerable residents have become an increasing concern, even leading to calls for defence force personnel to step in to help. Nicole Butler hasn't been allowed to visit her mother, a resident at Warrigal Stirling, since Christmas Day because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility. Even before then, the impact of staff shortages was being felt. "Sometimes she's not showered, or she's hasn't been changed on a regular basis. And so when I'm in there I have to do those things. I have to take care of her because the staff are run off their feet". The aged care facility has recorded 30 COVID positive staff members and 20 positive residents since January 1, 2022. In an email to the families of residents, shared with The Canberra Times, Warrigal Stirling general manager Kim Bradshaw said that while residents had "been cared for safely... they may not have had a shower every day and their room may get a clean every second day, not daily". "Where we have been able to, we have minimised a few tasks where safe to do so," she said. "We have had all staff roles pitching in. Admin have helped with meal times, lifestyle team have been showering, feeding and changing pads. Maintenance has been helping with tasks around the home and really pitching in with waste management." In the email the general manager said that families of residents "have all been frustrated at different times with us, but I can assure everyone that every task has been done by everyone". Staff members have been provided with free meals while on shift, and 150 per cent pay loading during the outbreak. READ ALSO: In response to questions, Ms Bradshaw said while staff levels were "tight", there were no shortages at the facility. "Our Warrigal team are coping impressively. The staff have not been whinging and complaining, but instead continuing to show their commitment to care for residents. Several staff have had to work double shifts (when safe to do so), and we are managing fatigue levels on an ongoing basis," she said. "Residents are receiving the same level of care, however in some instances if they usually receive a shower every day, it may now be every second day if suitable. Their rooms get cleaned every second or third day, which is still more frequently than if they were living at home with a family member. "If there are spills or any messes, we clean it up immediately. Tasks have been reviewed, monitored and rescheduled. Changing of pads, wet beds, pressure care, and feeding residents at meal times does not change and these are our daily priorities." Due to the outbreak, Ms Butler is unable to visit and offer the extra care and socialisation she feels her mother needs. "I can't visit at all, even though I've had my vaccinations. She's had hers. They've got the PPE. They've got the rapid testing, and the PCRs. And still, I cannot see my mother and I don't know when I'll be able to because everyone keeps getting sick," Ms Butler said. "They have to lockdown every time someone's sick. I think that's really unfair, because [mum's] being tested every three days and her results are coming back negative. "I really think that they need to manage it so that they can allow family members to come in and help. Or at least take them out, so that we can take them into our homes and spend some time with them. "The elderly are just locked up like they're in jail." Ms Bradshaw said in certain sections of the care home, with no positive cases, residents who test negative were now able to leave their room. Recovered positive cases are also able to come out of their room, as long as they wear masks. When a resident or staff member tests positive to COVID-19 the facility enters lockdown for 14 days, the timeframe is reset for every new confirmed case. An ACT Health spokesperson said most aged care facilities in the ACT had experienced some level of COVID-19 exposure. However, they declined to provide details on the number of homes impacted. "ACT Health continues to work closely with the Commonwealth Department of Health and with the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission to respond to exposures and outbreaks in [aged care] settings in the ACT," they said. "This includes resources to support a risk assessment for each exposure, and advice about COVID-19 precautions for the facility. Individual aged care facilities are responsible for how they implement this advice. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/4214deff-0a93-4257-85bc-1db724efa01f.jpg/r116_0_5889_3262_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg