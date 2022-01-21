Chilled vibes among the bright lights of the Gold Coast

There are times when the Gold Coast reminds me of Bali. Sure, the surf is much better and the beers are more expensive but, just like the Indonesian island is the ultimate holiday destination for many Aussies, the Gold Coast is often considered to be Australia's domestic playground. If Surfers Paradise is to Kuta what Broadbeach is to Seminyak, then Burleigh Heads is Canggu - the quieter neighbourhood without the oppressive density of large developments, where hipsters and surfers run the cafes and ride the waves (some of the best in Southeast Queensland). In the afternoons, while board-riders jump off the rocks to find the swell, the park that traces the coastline hosts small informal gatherings of friends and families raising a toast to the golden glow that falls across the beach. I've come to the Gold Coast looking for something beyond the obvious - you don't need me to tell you about the theme parks or nightclubs - and I find it in Burleigh Heads, at the southern end of the strip. Even at first glance you can see there's a community that's perhaps not as apparent amongst the glitter of skyscrapers and fast-food chains further north. It feels immediately comfortable here, which makes more sense as Indigenous guide, Adrian Jackson, takes me around Burleigh Head National Park, past the nests of brush turkeys, through eucalypt forests filled with bird calls, and up into the dappled light of lush rainforest. "We can see the natural world dreaming itself into existence," he explains as we stop at a viewpoint and look out across the park. This has always been a special place, vibrant and spiritual. Long before there was any development in the region, the national park's mountain was significant to the local Kombumerri people, a sacred site which is said to have formed when the giant creator spirit named Jabreen woke from a nap and stretched up to the sky (the basalt columns at the peak look like his outstretched fingers). Adrian is taking me on one of the regular tours run by the Jellurgal Aboriginal Cultural Centre and, as we walk, he talks about how the pandanus trees were used to make baskets, and then weaves stories about the ochre becoming body paint, the middens that are 6000 years old, and the "whirlpool of energy" that gathers around the enormous leaning fig tree. "You can go to a beach down there and just enjoy the sun and the water, but if you know the stories about the culture that has always been here, you might have a revelation that there's something bigger and it can expand your mind a little bit," he says. You know what else expands while I'm in Burleigh Heads? My waistline. Because amongst the laidback semi-bohemia is a growing sophistication in the food scene. On the waterfront is the popular Asian fusion of Rick Shores at the trendy Burleigh Pavilion, but most of the dining can be found on the two blocks either side of nearby James Street. Maman brings a fresh Mediterranean vibe to the strip, while Mr Hizola's adds some spice with its contemporary Cantonese sharing menu. And the cosmopolitan renaissance continues with two Japanese izakayas at Iku and Oi, the intimate Lebanese bistro of Rabbath, and upscale Vietnamese with Jimmy Wah's. For a holiday, you really don't need to leave Burleigh Heads, but the nice thing is that it's very easy to do so. Using it as base, you can drive up into the hinterland to natural retreats like Springbrook National Park, or the world reritage rainforests around Binna Burra in Lamington National Park, where I watch black cockatoos squawk above me and pademelons peer out cautiously from behind strangler figs. Or you can pop to the airport, just 15 minutes' drive away, for a flight up to Lady Elliot Island where you can spend the day on the Great Barrier Reef, swimming with turtles and manta rays. And, of course, you can drive up the Gold Coast Highway to the brighter lights of the northern part of the strip. A highlight at Surfers Paradise is the new gallery at HOTA (Home of the Arts), which opened last May, and hosts a vibrant collection of modern art. The colourful swatches of blues, greens, and yellows covering the exterior are a precursor to the bold pieces on display inside. The current exhibition called Art Mixtape is a glorious use of the large space that celebrates the ethos of the Gold Coast. "There is a view of the Gold Coast that is brash and shallow," curator Bradley Vincent tells me. "I think what this show tries to say is that whilst the Gold Coast can be brash, it doesn't have to be shallow." Before I head to the airport, I have lunch at the Exhibitionist Bar on the top level of the HOTA Gallery, where the menu is inspired by the collection. Looking out towards the coast, I can see the row of skyscrapers along the coast that has been the backdrop to my whole trip, each with their own epic views. I can't help but wonder if this level of development will eventually encroach on Burleigh Heads as well. Already this hip pocket of coast is starting to hit the hip pocket more than it once did, but perhaps the spiritual significance of the site and the whirlpools of energy will protect it.

