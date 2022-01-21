A 'million-person Canberra' would quickly run out of water

comment,

Peter Cain suggests that Canberra could carry a population of 1 million (Planning for a million-person Canberra, canberratimes.com.au, January 14). We may assume he is unaware of Liebig's Law of the Minimum, which states that growth is dictated not by total resources available, but by the scarcest resource. What is Canberra's scarcest resource? I suspect it is water, though space could fit the bill, especially if Cain eschews high-rises and wants more traditional suburban blocks. Climate change may well throw a spanner in the works of even the best-laid plans. In the southeast of Australia rainfall has declined by around 11 per cent since the late 1990s. It may well be that, should the trend continue, Canberra may not be able to support even the half-million it will reach in around 2028. Desalination is not an option; the city is too far from the coast. Mr Cain should consider whether growth is desirable anyway. If we have traffic jams now, how much worse will they be if the population doubles? Perhaps he should read Julian Cribb's excellent opinion piece "The end of politics as we know it" (canberratimes.com.au, January 14). Politicians, Cribb claims, are denying that civilisation is in peril. Instead, they "have managed to bury the facts under a fantasy of never-ending growth". Cribb is correct to argue that we face a number of existential crises. Cain ignores the fact that we cannot go on as we have. Things have changed. Sustainability - not growth - is what is required - though, bless his heart, let's heed Cain's call for more public transport. As I hear of partners of friends being locked in their rooms in nursing homes for weeks on end, with their meals being brought in and contact with necessary masked carers their only interpersonal experience, I ponder two questions. Firstly, was it explained to them, when they agreed to use their financial resources to pay for nursing home care, that they could be locked in their rooms in this way if a seriously contagious disease was at large? And secondly, when there is a risk of bringing forward their own deaths as a result of that disease, would they choose to be locked in their rooms to avoid it or would they prefer to retain some quality of life which would entail some contact in protective clothing with loved ones, accepting that any of their lives might be shortened? In other words, I think this pandemic is asking us to think about how to value our life experiences and to wonder whether prolonging life at all costs is the way we choose to go. For once I almost understand what ex-prince Harry is on about with his request for the UK to provide staff, mostly bodyguards. On the two occasions I have visited the UK I have quite enjoyed my time there, although I have had to do most of the work myself. I would like a group of flunkies on my next visit, please. A few bodyguards so I look important, a driver and car, some tour guides, a good chef, a fitness trainer to counterbalance the chef's efforts, and maybe a butler. Of course, all of this would be paid for from the generous UK purse. Maybe I could also have short-term use of Frogmore Cottage, as it looks quite nice in the pictures. There are a few places in the world I would not be willing to travel because of wars and violence, and at the moment nearly all of the world because of COVID. Maybe I should add a doctor and a few nurses to my list as well. I'm not a royal (unless you count the now defunct Fitzgerald Irish aristocracies) but nor is Harry now. I would also like diplomatic immunity for when I return to Australia so there are no inconveniences (although I am sensibly triple-vaccinated already). Remember, Harry, you chose to give up the royal life, so be honest and live the common life now. My partner and I went to the Graeme Base exhibition at Belconnen Arts Centre on the weekend. It was a wonderfully intriguing experience. With no accompanying panels or explanatory leaflet to explain the many text-less sketches and drawings, it tested my memory of the single book featured. Tantalising hints of meaning were available in some of the notes, which seemed to be early drafts of a screenplay describing events not unlike those that happened in the book. Finally, half-open copies of the book in English, Dutch and German were presented in a hermetically sealed glass case to offer multilingual viewers the possibility of seeing a tiny piece of the final work. Outside, a number of QR codes took us to audio recordings of art directors effusing over how interesting the show was (without talking of Graeme Base himself), the process by which this exhibition came to be, or any of the works contained therein. A single video showed a man reading the picture book out loud, without showing us the pictures and without subtitles, from a TV that could barely be heard over the echoes in the main concrete bunker/foyer. The lone, slightly harried guide apologised for there being no other interpretive signs, leaflets, boards, websites, sketches, or subliminal messages. I look forward to their next mystery exhibition. With Australia Day rapidly approaching, it would be nice to see a nation united rather than a nation divided, as has happened in the past, to celebrate what a great "multi-national" country we live in. We are a mixed bunch, including descendants of First Nations people and those that have come to this country from probably every country in the world. The past should never be forgotten; however we need come together to celebrate as a national community the present and the future and be thankful that we live in such a diverse and accepting country. I want to thank Kym MacMillan (Letters, January 14) for saying out loud what we keep quiet about. That is, we don't talk about how the rich or powerful have one set of rules and the plebs have another set of rules. An excellent example was when the Prime Minister, Scott "rules are rules" Morrison, used the travel exemptions for politicians and had a Father's Day jaunt to Sydney, while at the same time we Canberrans were confined to our homes, with an exercise break of an hour each day. Other examples are left as an exercise for the reader. America has the best and the worst of everything. While Australia has always been eager to adopt all things American, we only ever seem to adopt the worst, rather than the best. The protesters outside Old Parliament House, for example, adopted that craziest of American delusions, "sovereign citizenship", and unsurprisingly merged it with anti-vaccination nonsense. Hillsong and its ilk have adopted American evangelical business practices and re-exported the brand to the US; and successive governments have eagerly worked to model our health system after America's. Meanwhile we studiously avoid the great American ideas like a bill of rights and term limits for (at least some) politicians. We're a weird mob. In amongst all the trivia of Australian media reports, for example the wall-to-wall coverage of a Serbian tennis player, was the real news. 2021 was identified by NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (US) and Berkeley Earth as tying with 2018 as the sixth-warmest year on record. This is despite the cooling effect of La Nina. According to NOAA, collectively the past eight years are the warmest since modern recording began in 1880. If you were born in 1985 or later, you have never experienced a month that was cooler than the 20th-century average. Tennis, anyone? Byam Wight's letter (January 14) about the huge gum tree branch overhanging Adelaide Avenue opposite The Lodge really struck a chord with me. Every time I drive past the site I feel a sense of anxiety, especially if it's a windy or heavily raining day. We eventually managed to get permission to have the enormous elm tree on our townhouse property removed. It had dropped many branches over some years, doing damage to fences and the roof. But thankfully it did not cause any damage to human or animal life. I don't want to think what a branch falling from the Adelaide Avenue tree might do if it fell on to a vehicle. I love trees, but this one surely is a hazard. The world continues to ignore WHO advice to ensure the developing world is fully vaccinated in order to limit the emergence of new COVID-19 variants. Nonetheless, I'm confident federal, state and territory governments are all on top of planning how to deal with the next variant to arrive. I'm sure that we in Australia will be all right. Not. Agreed, Keith Hill (Letters, January 17), the international response to the Novak saga is varied. But one theme is constant: "The Australian government gave him a visa to enter the country, then when he arrived they said he couldn't come in." Not a lot of reputational enhancement there. Toni Hassan's excellent article "Who are the Original Sovereigns?" (canberratimes.com.au, January 19) was very informative about the often competing streams within the Indigenous sovereignty movement. But how can ratbag fringe activists like Shillingsworth jnr afford to be engaging in all this squatting and protest activity? Surely they're not living on welfare benefits provided by the "illegal" Australian government? Could we please organise the removal of all trees in the ACT and arrange for the concreting over of vacant space. I can no longer stand reading the constant bleating from the tree-averse. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has said the state was on a "hard but right" path in its approach to dealing with the Omicron wave. If he'd left out "but" I'd have agreed with him. When the Morrison government is tossed out at the impending election, Labor will inherit the Herculean task of dealing with the myriad issues neglected by successive Coalition administrations over the past nine years. Efforts similar to those of Gough Whitlam in 1973 may be required. Amanda Vanstone ("Independents aren't the answer", canberratimes.com.au, January 20) says: "We do it by teams of representatives listening to experts in policy design and working to find the best way forward." Oh, if only, Amanda; if only. I would question the intelligence and mental state of anybody who accepts faux bipartisan advice. Her arguments fail to persuade. Over the last few days a missing young girl, named and pictured, has been in the media. Now a body has been found, but cannot be publicly identified. Meanwhile a man, unconvicted, has been charged with murder - and named. As Mr Bumble said: "the law is a ass".

