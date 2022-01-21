video,

Tuggeranong was host to a variety of shows, activities and people as it celebrated the Tuggeranong Festival in October 1990. There was singing, dancing, fortune telling, and a fabulous parade to top it off.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/06b971a5-0f50-4c2c-a34f-878dbb2bed7c.jpg/r10_0_3991_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg