Canberra Rod and Kustom Krooze revs up this weekend

news, latest-news,

The Canberra Rod and Kustom Krooze is on this weekend, with more than 100 of the nation's best hot rods, customs and chrome bumper vehicles cruising on into the national capital. The cars' home base will be the Capital Country Holiday Park in Sutton. On Sunday, they will cruise to the show 'n' shine display at Queanbeyan Park in Lowe Street, Queanbeyan, showcasing modified cars from 1923 to 1980. Cars will remain on show from around 10.30pm to 1.30pm. Entry is by donation with all money raised going to Integra Service Dogs. This year's coordinator Danny Fort is looking forward to the weekend. "Hot rodding is a family-oriented sport, with car owners that are male and female, young and old, and many two-generation hot rodding families," he said. "We raise money for charity each year and this year we want to raise enough money to buy two or three puppies to be trained by Integra Service Dogs to support veterans and first responders."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/bc26fba6-823e-464c-8015-f004b2604150.jpg/r0_49_959_591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg