Old Parliament House set to reopen to public in weeks

Old Parliament House has a reopening date pencilled in for the end of March. While work to completely repair the fire damage will take longer, the director of the Museum of Australian Democracy, Daryl Karp, reckons the public could be back in the historic building in two or so months. Insurance assessors have examined the building, and a preliminary estimate of the cost is $4 million. Insurance should cover that, but possibly not any extra costs surrounding increased security in the future. That might still mean a substantial shortfall. Ms Karp said she did not expect the taxpayer to fund any extra amount, but the potential gap did explain why the museum had made an appeal for funds. In a letter to supporters, visitors and friends of the museum, she said repairs from the December 30 fire would take many months. Restorers have now been in, and a clearer picture of the damage is emerging. The smoke from the fire permeated not only the vestibule but also the two chambers of what was once the parliament of Australia (and so the scene of some of the most important events in Australian history). The smoke covered books inside the building. "There are 900 Hansards," Ms Karp said. "Each needs to be wiped down and repaired." The Speaker's chair had soot on it, while some wooden objects, like the doors, were still drying out from the water of the fire extinguishers. One of the issues with the insurance coverage was the extra work that might be needed. The whole of the front of the facade - one of the iconic vistas of Australia - might need to be repainted so the same shade of white covers the whole frontage. This might extend beyond the bare insurance coverage for immediate fire damage. The doors at the front could be restored, but they might need extra protection from fire damage in future. "There is an opportunity for us to build back better. It's a huge amount of work," Ms Karp said. READ MORE: Immediately after the fire, the minister responsible for Old Parliament House, Ben Morton, said: "The damage to the building will be fully restored back to its original condition." He didn't quite promise to come up with whatever public money was needed, but it looks as though none or not much will be necessary. Of the appeal from public institutions for donations, he said this week that the government encouraged them. "All donations are welcome and will contribute to the great work of MoAD and its staff," the minister said. Funding of public buildings can be controversial, particularly in the light of the $500 million revamp of the Australian War Memorial. The federal government listed the amounts of public money which the Museum of Australian Democracy had received in recent years:

