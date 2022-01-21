news, crime,

The Australian Federal Police is investigating allegations of rapid antigen test price gouging, warning individuals and businesses they face five years' imprisonment for reselling COVID tests at inflated prices. Two investigations have begun in Queensland and NSW after referrals from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Federal police have advised further investigations are likely with those selling the COVID tests for more than 20 per cent of the original retail purchase price facing hefty penalties. Those found to be engaging in price gouging will be forced to surrender the rapid antigen tests, which will be sent to the National Medical Stockpile. To date, no rapid antigen tests have been seized or surrendered to the national stockpile, an AFP statement said. The federal police said it would investigate retailers or individuals who bought rapid antigen tests from other retailers and sold them on with a mark-up of more than 20 per cent. "It does not apply to retailers who buy from a wholesaler," police said. Allegations of the illegal import or export of rapid antigen tests and personal protective equipment will also be investigated under a federal strikeforce. READ ALSO: AFP Assistant Commissioner Crime Command Nigel Ryan said there would be zero tolerance for those who were profiteering from rapid antigen tests at the expense of the Australian public. "The AFP will use its full powers to crack down on RAT price gouging,'' Assistant Commissioner Ryan said. "Not only is price gouging of RATs unethical but it is illegal, and the AFP will use its significant resources to ensure it protects the public from the unlawful greed of others. "Those who breach the law face penalties of up to five years' jail or a $66,000 fine. "My message is clear. Do not risk jail time or a significant fine for a few extra dollars."

