You have to hand it to Jazida Productions - it sure knows how to celebrate a milestone. The team behind Flazéda Hub is celebrating the alternative performing arts centre's first birthday with a massive program of events this weekend. And as far as years go, the past 12 months have certainly been an interesting time for Flazéda Hub. Despite the pandemic and the Canberra lockdown, Flazéda continued having weekly performances with a virtual program called Get Down in Lockdown. The team also started the live stream all of Flazéda Hub's performances for audience restriction or for those uncomfortable to go out in public. "We got so much amazing feedback from people who said that having those shows happened made a really big difference to them," Jazida Productions founder Rachel Reid says. "It's important it was to be able to connect with the community and be able to still have things to work towards, even though we were all trapped in lockdown and we were all losing work. "But I thought it would be nice to like to take a beat and reflect on, even though the year has been terrible how we've been able to turn lemons into lemonade." The program of events kicks off on Friday with Bangarang, which is a regular variety show that runs on the last Friday of every month and features local artists raising money for different charities. This month they're raising money for Diversity ACT. "It's always different every month. You never know what you're going to get. It's always a real mixed bag," Reid says. Saturday evening sees Flazéda move to Belconnen Arts Centre, for Decadence and Debauchery - the official birthday event. The burlesque show will include Melbourne drag performer as guest emcee Valerie Hex, as well as Auslan interpretation, and a silent auction to help fund Flazéda's 2022 program. Sunday, the show is hitting the road with Drive by Dreams. MORE ARTS NEWS "We're collaborating with Side Stage Production Services, and they are rigging the back of a flatback truck up with lights and smoke and sound system," Reid says. "We're just going to kind of drive to all of the people's houses ... and do a little mini-show, and then move on to the next location. "But who knows you might catch us at the Fresh Food Markets, you might catch us at the front of Old Parliament House, who knows? We're just going to be around town." Closing out the weekend of events on Sunday evening is a masterclass with Vivian Hex on Drag Culture Dance. "Drag has a unique history and culture. There's like Vogue dancing and there's a whole lot of other influences from different genres," Reid says. "I think it's really exciting to have an expert in that field, come and share a little bit of the information." All of the events - barring the Drive By Dreams event - will be live-streamed. For tickets to Decadence and Debauchery go to belcoarts.com. For tickets and more information on the other events go to flazedahub.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

