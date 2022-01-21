news, act-politics,

A new site to process green waste in Canberra's north has been identified south of Holt, after the ACT government moved to find a location to replace a facility slated for redevelopment on Parkwood Road. The ACT government wrote to residents this week to advise them of a pre-development application consultation period for the project, at a site off Stockdill Drive. "This site offers the ability to establish a long-term solution for processing green waste and could also accommodate the co-location of a landscaping supply business. The proposed site is just over 3 kilometres from the existing facility and will offer great access to the residents of Belconnen and North Canberra," a letter from Bruce Fitzgerald, executive branch manager of infrastructure delivery and waste within the Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate, said. "An important consideration of any site is the requirement that it be located at least 1 kilometre from residential premises and have the appropriate environmental controls in place, which this proposed site would provide." Mr Fitzgerald wrote the final location of the site was subject to further consideration by the ACT government and the outcome of the development application process, which would begin in late February or early March. "In the meantime, the green waste drop-off will continue at the current Parkwood Road location until the new facility is operational," he wrote. An ACT government spokeswoman said the proposed location was being explored as a long-term solution for green-waste processing in Canberra's north. Community consultation on the pre-development application stage of the facility is open until Friday, February 4. The government last year granted a reprieve to the Parkwood Road green waste facility, which has been run for decades by Canberra Sand and Gravel, weeks out from its slated closure. The impending shutdown - which had been planned since 2018 - sparked community outrage, when residents said there was no proper alternative and green waste bin collections could not handle the volume of material. More than 2000 people signed an online petition calling for the site to stay open. The site now operates on a month-to-month basis after the ACT government granted a temporary extension to the facility's licence. The Canberra Sand and Gravel-run green waste facility will eventually need to be relocated so the former West Belconnen tip site can be remediated to make way for development as part of the cross-border Ginninderry project.

