It was a beautiful gesture from the Green Machine - four of their star players were pallbearers at the funeral this week for Professor Mike Gore, the founder of Questacon and Canberra Raiders superfan. Ryan Sutton, Josh Hodgson, Jarrod Croker and Sia Soliola carried the coffin of Professor Gore into his funeral service on Thursday at the Norwood Park Crematorium. Professor Gore's son Tim Gore said the players received an exemption from the NRL to participate, quietly coming in and out of the service, leaving the family with a special memory. Tim said the players did his dad "a great honour by taking him on his last trip. Thanks so much lads". Professor Gore died on January 8, aged 87, sparking tributes for this contribution to science. Tim Gore said his dad and mum Joyce had been members of the Raiders since 1989. His father was born in Bolton, Lancashire and studied at Leeds University. READ MORE: Josh Hodgson is also from Yorkshire. Mr Gore said the Raiders' other Yorkshireman, co-captain Elliott Whitehead, had hoped to be among the pallbearers, but he was still isolation. The players wore the red rose of Lancashire and the white rose of Yorkshire. Tim Gore is also a big Raiders fan, co-host of the podcast Raiders Review with Blake & The Pork and an ABC NRL sideline eye. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

