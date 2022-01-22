Times Past: January 22, 1990

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Clean Up Canberra Day organisers were rejoicing at the success of the campaign on this day in 1990, as 1700 Canberrans had come together to collect rubbish and clean up the capital. About 40 tonnes of rubbish were collected, with a range of bits and pieces like mattress springs and plastic bottles found. The organisers' information officer, Jan Selth, said, "The organisers underestimated the public response and the amount of rubbish that would be collected. The public were also amazed and horrified at the amount found. Canberra is one of the cleanest cities in the world, with an excellent waste management system and yet all this was still found. It has to say something nasty about some of our residents." A team of divers went to Pine Island to help clean up the water, finding a soccer ball, plastic bottles, and remnants of a 44-gallon drum. The president of the Aqua Medium Scuba Diving Club, Tony Burslem, said he had no issues recruiting members to help with the clean-up, saying the event attracted a similar amount of people as a diving trip to the coast usually did. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12970477

