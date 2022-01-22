The wizards of Oz | Trending

life-style, shopping, Trending, deals, discounts, coupons

Celebrate and support the clever Australians who create beautiful products for fellow Aussies of all ages. Trudy Rice magpie cushion, $120. This talented artist captures our country's unique fauna and flora, which are then displayed on a range of textiles and soft furnishings. kedesign.com.au Australian shearling slides, $89.95. Melbourne made Australian shearling, with leather sourced from a Leather Working Group certified tannery. countryroad.com.au Calming Pod Baby Bath & Massage Oil, $22.95. A calming oil designed to soothe, nourish and protect delicate skin, while keeping skin conditions such as eczema at bay. podorganics.com.au Canister of loose leaf tea, $15. Founded by tea sommelier Sarah de Witt in 2014, Impala + Peacock began its journey as a wholesale business and now has an online offering. impalaandpeacock.com.au Pussy Galore raglan sleeve blouse, $399. Established in Melbourne in 2016, DIIDA's high end garments continue to be made in Victoria's capital, displaying quality workmanship by local industry professionals. diida.com.au Treatment sheet mask, $50 for five. This skincare company prides itself on Australian made formulations, using our most resilient native ingredients. minenssey.com F+H Studios Temptation charm earrings, $165. Based in Byron Bay, this jewellery and accessories brand is designed by Sharona Harris and handcrafted in small batches. tuchuzy.com Roly Poly Cockatoo, $30. Ideal for babies learning to crawl, it's made by Australian brand Tiger Tribe, whose team of in-house designers and illustrators conceptualise, design and project manage all the products. tigertribe.com.au Scents of summer candle range, $49.95. A limited-edition coffret of soy candles that capture this Aussie company's most loved aromas. circa.com.au Limited by Local Supply: 2014 sunglasses, $195. Handcrafted in limited batches and made from biodegradable, plant-based acetate, for every frame sold online one meal is donated to indigenous and asylum seeker communities throughout inner-city Sydney. localsupply.com Wooden wall bookshelf, $38.88. Made by an Aussie small business, this wooden bookshelf is an ideal spot for kids to store and display their favourite books. woodyoubuy.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/afbe0dc6-0c82-408f-8ae6-1b53528822f6.jpg/r0_435_5000_3260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg