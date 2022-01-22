news, latest-news, Kingson, Kingston Place, apartments, developments, ACAT, apartment defects, Kingston Place apartments

Walls of scaffolding have been assembled at the Kingston Place apartments, as Morris Construction Corporation begins the first stages of rectification works on the embattled complex. In September 2021, an ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal ordered the construction company - an entity of Morris Property Group - to rectify a series of defects throughout the building on the corner of Eyre and Kennedy Streets. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: It's a positive step forward for residents and owners of the 120 apartments in stage two of the development, who said they first raised issues with the developer in 2012. After years of failed negotiations and legal action, in 2019 Morris Construction was ordered to urgently address "serious" structural defects within the development. At the time, the developer refused to complete the work, forcing the ACT government to step in and install about 235 props to prevent the building's columns from "punching" through its concrete slabs. Government inspectors warned the potential problem could result in "catastrophic structural defects" if left unaddressed. The recent ACAT decision included a series of rectification works to be completed by Morris Construction including structural deficiencies relating to "cracking in ceiling of the level 1 carpark entry" and "balcony cracking affecting 14 units". Retaining walls on the Eyre Street side of the complex and car park ventilation were also listed as defects to be rectified. Kingston Place owners corporation chair John Grant said while the decision offers "some weight off the shoulders" for the unit owners, there is a long way to go before the issue is fully resolved. "We are really pleased that through the ACAT process Morris [Construction] has agreed to undertake a large part of the rectification works we were seeking," he said. "However, with potentially nine-plus months to go, I think that we're still working through ensuring that this is done well and brought to fruition." Mr Grant said two further defects that weren't agreed to in the ACAT decision are being pursed through the Supreme Court. In a statement, Morris Property Group director Barry Morris said the works will continue throughout 2022. "There are eight stages of work to be completed over the next 12 months of which three stages have been completed. The works involve initial testing then the scope of rectification depends on the result of testing," he said. ALSO IN THE NEWS: Mr Grant said there is still some uncertainty whether residents may need to relocate temporarily at some stage during the works. If that is the case, the ACAT decision stipulated Morris Construction would be required to provide and pay for alternative accommodation. At this stage, no residents have been required to relocate. For now, the residents' main priority is to see the rectification work completed. "I think the biggest concern is getting good information from Morris and their contractors about what they're going to do, when they're going to do it and what it entails in terms of noise, dust, access and all that sort of thing," he said. "Everyone wants the rectification work to be undertaken properly and to be completed so we can all move on."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146508744/2fb82dc9-1b46-4067-aea2-b3de1c3a0198.jpg/r12_422_4987_3233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg