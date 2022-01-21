Markets at Rose Cottage this weekend

news, latest-news,

Inspired succulents will be one of the local businesses with a stall at this weekend's Cottage Markets at Rose Cottage in Tuggeranong. The markets are on Sunday from 9am to 1pm. There will also be face painting and a sausage sizzle. Entry is free. Other stalls there on Sunday will be Eat Cookies, Bukiyou Designs jewellery, Stockman Stocks beef jerky, CG's Custom Airbrush Art, South Ground jewellery, Happy Homsteader homemade goat's milk soap and lots more. Rose Cottage is at 1 Isabella Drive, Gilmore. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/66acbc2a-fb4d-4b40-b99f-d6e8ddececfc.jpg/r149_694_1386_1393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg