Five Canberrans are poised to cycle for Australia at the world championships - and they won't move an inch in pursuit of gold. Jay Vine, Ben Hill, and Torben Partidge-Madsen will represent Australia's men's team while Bre Vine and Vicki Whitelaw pull on the green and gold in the women's team at the UCI Cycling Esports world championships on February 26. The event is contested between nations using Zwift, a game-like app that allows riders to control their avatar within a virtual world by pedalling a bicycle attached to a stationary trainer. The men's and women's races take place on Zwift's New York 'Knickerbocker' route over 54.9 virtual kilometres. The course is filled with rolling and steep terrain, including three ascents of the New York KOM/QOM (1.4km at 6.1%). "I'm thrilled to be putting on the green and gold and representing Australia again," Jay Vine said. MORE SPORT "Unfortunately, last time my race was impaired with a trainer drop-out at a crucial time, but this year I hope to set things right. The course looks very attritional with the final climb featuring three times throughout the race, which I expect will reduce the field. I'm hoping for a hard and fast race." Bre Vine placed 10th in the 2020 event, and she will now race from her new home in Andorra alongside husband Jay. "I'm really excited to be representing Australia again. We have a really strong team and I think we can pull off another great result with any of our riders," Bre Vine said. "I really surprised myself last time with the top-10 result. I worked really hard to pull that one off and the course suited me with a one-minute all-out effort. This year is a bit different for me. "The course has some longer climbs, so it's more suited to a purer climber, but I've been working on my strengths and the hopes are high." Zwift Academy finalist Sam Hill will make his Australian representative debut and will ride alongside brother Ben Hill, who finished fifth in the 2020 championships and has displayed stellar form in the Zwift Racing League - the top tier of cycling esports outside the world championships.

