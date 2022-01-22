coronavirus,

The ACT has reported 666 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, the lowest daily total since January 3. There were 63 patients in ACT hospitals with COVID-19 receiving treatment at 8pm on Friday, including one in intensive care who was being ventilated. Of the newly reported cases, 224 were confirmed by positive PCR test results while 442 were from positive rapid antigen tests. There are now 5464 active cases in the ACT, including 1400 confirmed by PCR tests and 4064 confirmed by rapid tests. Health authorities have grown more hopeful the ACT has reached the peak of the Omicron wave of COVID-19. ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Friday the latest data from the ACT outbreak appeared to indicate the peak was passing. "It would mean a new wave was taking off, if all of a sudden we were back at 1800 or 2000 [cases] in a day," he said. Victoria has recorded 16,016 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, as the state attempts to beef up substitute teacher reserves ahead of expected disruptions when classes resume. The new infections, confirmed by the health department on Saturday, include 8432 from PCR tests and 7584 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 217,505, which includes 1029 people in hospital, a decrease of 67 on Friday's figures. The number of Victorians in intensive care sits at 120 and there are 39 people on a ventilator. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Daily deaths continue to be high across NSW with the state recording 30 lives lost in the 24 hours to 8pm. NSW has recorded 20,148 new COVID-19 cases in that time. Of the new cases, 8566 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 11,582 came from PCR testing. There are 2762 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 204 in ICU. The deaths of 93 people with COVID-19 were reported on Friday, the deadliest day of the pandemic in Australia so far. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

