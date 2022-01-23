Care for elderly reveals our true values

comment, editorial,

Australian society ought to be judged most harshly on the way it cares for its most vulnerable people. The kind of help extended to those who are least able to help themselves is the true marker of our society's success and generosity. The coronavirus pandemic has, for nearly two years now, exposed the weakest points in the systems established to care for people. Perhaps the starkest revelations have come in the aged care sector, where the rampant spread of a virus that poses a significant risk to elderly people revealed the fragility in the system. Residents in Canberra's aged care homes have been locked in their rooms and staffing pressures have reduced the level of care and service our elderly receive each day. Visitors have had to be kept out. The daughter of one aged care resident this week told The Canberra Times it was as if the elderly had been locked up like they were in jail. Living with the virus in aged care, then, is not living at all. It is better described as coping, managing or struggling through. The early months of the pandemic revealed the vulnerabilities in the sector, which drastically reduced the quality of life for residents, keeping them contained and curtailing the quality of the care they received. Casual workers darting between aged care homes transmitted the virus between sites. Underpaid and underappreciated staff did the hard yards to keep Australia's elderly cared for, but the system was flawed. These flaws in the sector proved fatal. Much has changed since the early months of 2020. Life-saving vaccinations and a better understanding of COVID-19's spread has dramatically changed the game. The odds now are better. So why are aged care providers calling for the Australian Defence Force to be deployed to assist? Why then has a local aged care boss hit out at the ACT government, claiming the sector has not been adequately supported by local health authorities? While the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has thrown off the best laid plans of Australia's reopening, there has been ample time to rethink how elderly people are cared for. Elderly people ought to be able to see out their days with dignity, respect and quality care. The people who work generously to make that happen ought to be as generously paid. It should be a job to aspire to, not look down upon. We shall continue to fail generations if we do not work quickly to recast the way they are cared for in their old age. We have been shown by the pandemic the present system is not wholly up to the task. If we do not take action now, we show ourselves not to be up to the task either.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/4538d4f2-f467-4d51-b811-3d29d08a5b0f.jpg/r9_198_3869_2379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg