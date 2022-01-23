news, latest-news, cafe, closing, businesses

The Dickson-based café Sfoglia has been a staple for many locals, yet intends to say its final goodbye to customers at the end of this week. Queues were forming outside the café Saturday morning as customers visited to get their favourite pastries and breakfast meals. The change is bittersweet for co-owner Nick Boccuzzo, who opened the shop in 1998 with Michael Taosasi and Mario Bellosatto. "It's nothing to do with not doing well during COVID, it's just after 23 years and getting through the COVID period we're wanting a bit of a change," Mr Boccuzzo said. "One of our owners is 62 years old, he wants to work maybe five to four days a week instead of six days straight because hospitality work is long hours." READ MORE The café will remain open for the coming week, with the final day of operation this coming Friday 28, which Mr Boccuzzo said will be a surreal experience. "At the moment it just feels normal, I guess on our last day of trade it will sink in a bit," Mr Buccuzzo said. "But we're starting to want a fresh start, one of the owners wants to see his mother overseas and again with all the COVID periods that we went through and all the new laws it was just getting a bit too much as well." "A lot of our customer base were public servants who are now working from home so a lot has changed over the years." "I might want to give hospitality a break for a while, maybe try something different."

