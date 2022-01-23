coronavirus,

The ACT has reported 694 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday. There were 67 patients in ACT hospitals with COVID-19 receiving treatment at 8pm on Saturday, including three in intensive care, two of whom are ventilated. Of the newly reported cases, 385 were confirmed by positive PCR test results while 309 were from positive rapid antigen tests. There are now 5336 active cases in the ACT. The lower case numbers continue to suggest the ACT has reached the peak of the Omicron wave of COVID-19, with health authorities hopeful the worst of the latest outbreak has passed. It comes as NSW releases its back to school plan, with the Victorian government's announcement following soon after. Victoria has recorded 13,091 new virus cases and 14 deaths. The new infections, confirmed by the health department on Sunday, include 6625 from PCR tests and 6466 from rapid antigen tests. Sunday's overall daily case figure is the lowest recorded in Victoria since January 3, and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton believes infections during the state's Omicron wave have "very likely" peaked. Victorian school students will be tested twice a week with rapid antigen tests to "cut chains of transmission" as school returns. The state government confirmed all students will be back on day one for term one. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Meanwhile, the number of daily deaths in NSW has risen again, with 34 people reported dead on Sunday among 20,324 new cases of the virus. The numbers come as the NSW government releases its back to school plan, with the Victorian government expected to follow suit later in the day. School students and teachers in NSW will be given rapid antigen tests to slow the spread of COVID-19 when they return to classrooms next week. Of the new cases, 6704 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 13,620 came from PCR testing. There are 2712 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 189 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2762 patients were being cared for with 204 in ICU.

