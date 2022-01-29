whats-on, music-theatre-arts, Interweaving Passion, Interplay, Sunset at the Furniture Store, M16, art review

Caroline Deeble and Del Cooley: Interweaving Passion (Gallery 1); Di Broomhall: Interplay (Gallery 2); Louise Giffard: Sunset at the furniture store (Gallery 3). M16 Artspace, 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith. Until February 6. m16artspace.com.au. M16 has begun 2022 with three exhibitions. In Gallery 1, Caroline Deeble and Del Cooley present Interweaving Passion. This is a numerically massive exhibition with 90 works densely displayed around the gallery. The number of works diminishes the value of individual pieces and the exhibition screams for judicious editing to allow the good pieces to be comfortably viewed. Louise Giffard's Sunset at the furniture store "explores the same landscape over two years". The linear arrangement of the 17 works capitalises on the long corridor space that is Gallery 3, and one "reads" the works serially as one proceeds along that space. Individual works are delightful and beautifully executed, charting the temporal changes to our immediate environments often missed in their familiarity. In Gallery 2, Di Broomhall's Interplay is an aesthetically and conceptually impressive display. It consists of three large paintings, each occupying its own wall, and two smaller works hung together on the "last" wall of the gallery. The three large works are concerned with painterly space and line. This may seem a simplistic statement but it is in fact profoundly complex, richly layered in the history and development of painting's history and its contemporary relevance. It asserts the continuing importance of abstraction, part of every painterly expression, abstract or otherwise. Float is a large work. Its luminous red ground is overlaid with three loosely configured lines, set over one another, forming a sort of frame within the overall spatial construction. Their rich and vibrant blue provides not only tonal contrast but activates the space while intimating deeply recessive spatial depth not immediately apparent to the viewer. Further activating the ground are the leaf-like forms dispersed across and through the painting's surface. The blue lines, while holding the visual activity "together", also simultaneously include an implication of conceptual layering that gives this work a special aesthetic edge. The scale and portrait format of Unfurl draws the viewer in, as indeed does the door-like "frame" of red lines. The neutrality of the grey ground stands in stark contrast to the tonal vibrancy of the frame and the six blue gestural brushstrokes. In Interplay, Broomhall's astute use of the visual and aesthetic power of contrast is especially relevant. Deep space here is both intimated and realised, the latter through the underdrawing, barely visible but nevertheless a real and insistent presence, insinuating itself into the viewer's apprehension and consequent comprehension of this beautifully resolved work. The last two works - FLikr: Black not black and FLikr blue slab act as a form of visual coda to the preceding three works. They are much smaller in scale and their surfaces are essentially monochrome - one black, the other rich blue. The space around the works presents as a stasis, an area of stillness that imbues each work with a contemplative quality achieved also through the richly painted surfaces and conversely the addition of lines of raffia, part of and apart from the images on which they sit. The installation of Interplay is integral to both the reception and meaning of each work and the exhibition as a whole. This is a powerful and clever exhibition in which the works and their placement in the space offers an immersive intellectual and aesthetic experience.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MxhEgQKUJhZgHxwVaKiqcq/57ee5e70-62e2-423d-b693-573eee0a348e.jpg/r260_405_3844_2430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg