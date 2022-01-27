news, latest-news,

Much of the South Coast of NSW has been transformed over the years. Two storey mansions preside over shorelines, and every second house is an AirBnB. But there are some remnants of a simpler time, some villages where the pastel colours of fibro beach shacks persist. On this week's episode of the Voice of Real Australia podcast we visit one such place. Don Hearn's Cabins are nestled on a headland in the village of Cunjurong Point overlooking the legendary Green island surf break. The cabins are a time capsule, unrenovated and unchanged since the 1960s. The regulars at Donnie's keep coming back year after year, decade after decade, for more than just the cheap accommodation and good surf. These surfers, artists and misfits come for something long-lost, transcendental, and imbued in the legend of Don Hearn.

