What's on in the Canberra literary scene from January 29, 2022

life-style, books, Litbits, books, Meet the Author, book clubs

January 30: Start 2022 on poetic note at the free open mic soirée. Hear contemporary and traditional voices. Online only. 1.30pm for 2pm. Link to Zoom on Binalong Arts Group Inc Facebook page, email robynsykespoet@gmail.com or call 0401 289 178. All welcome. February 2: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, Amy Remeikis will be in conversation with Katharine Murphy on Remeikis's new essay On Reckoning, a searing account of her personal and professional rage, taking you inside the Parliament - and out - when rape allegations became the national conversation. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events. February 19: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, in association with the National Film and Sound Archive, film critic David Stratton will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on his new book, My Favourite Movies, followed by a screening of one of them, Lorenzo's Oil. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive. Cost $12/$10, Registrations at nfsa.gov.au. February 21: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, award-winning author Jess Hill will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on Hill's latest Quarterly Essay, The Reckoning: How #MeToo is Changing Australia, about shame, secrecy and a revolutionary movement for accountability. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU . Registrations at anu.edu.au/events. The Tough Guy Book Club is back for 2022. It's a free monthly modern meeting place for guys of all walks of life to get together and discuss not just the works of literary greats, but any and all of the issues that men tackle on a daily basis. The Canberra chapter meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, on the first Wednesday of every month from 7pm to 9.30pm: February 2, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1 are the dates announced so far. The president of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett (phone 0468 942 182). See: toughguybookclub.com. The next meeting of the Ozlit Book Club at Muse will discuss Brisbane writer Nick Earls' new novel Empires, a novel spanning centuries and continents with men and boys at its heart. Wednesday, February 2, at 6.30pm. It's on at East Hotel, 69 Canberra Avenue, Kingston. musecanberra.com.au. At Muse on Saturday, February 26, at 4pm is an In Conversation event with Inga Simpson, author of the apocalyptic thriller The Last Woman in the World. musecanberra.com.au. Join friends Zhi Yi Cham, Aline-Mwezi Niyonsenga and Shu-Ling Chua, at Muse on Sunday, February 27, at 3pm, as they discuss the importance of literary communities, as well as the various influences on their work. musecanberra.com.au. Author Glenda Korporaal will look at the groundbreaking woman who played such a critical role in the design of Canberra. She will argue for Marion to be recognised for her unique combination of artist, architect, environmentalist, community maker and social observer and to be considered in her own right, separately from her husband Walter Burley Griffin. National Library of Australia Theatre, February 10 at 6pm. Bookings: nla.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MxhEgQKUJhZgHxwVaKiqcq/3a82c2d1-5656-402e-8d73-e0887d70700c.jpg/r280_977_2175_2048_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg