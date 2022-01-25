news, latest-news, karly roestbakken, canberra united, a-league, a-league womens, alw, lsk kvinner

Karly Roestbakken has drawn the curtain on her Canberra United comeback to return to Norway as the A-League Women's club continues its hunt for a breakthrough win. The international-capped 21-year-old will return to LSK Kvinner ahead of their looming Toppserien campaign after a loan deal allowed her to make a short comeback with Canberra. Roestbakken was due to fly back to Norway this month and her departure leaves a gaping hole for a Canberra United outfit still searching for its maiden win of the season. United's last outing was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the club and now they will travel to Newcastle to face the Jets on Sunday, chasing a victory in a campaign that has so far returned two draws and four losses. "It was the perfect amount of time to come back and get some games in and and play with the girls," Roestbakken said following her return to Canberra this summer. MORE SPORT "I've missed this whole year [of 2021] playing, I haven't played a 90 minute game in a year. This was the perfect time to come back, and also play with the girls and play with Vicki [Linton]. "I've heard really great things about her from a few of the girls, so it was just it was really easy decision for me. I really wanted game time and ... to come back and play here." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/284a43cb-4c2a-4e0d-860d-f10d56adf205.jpg/r9_143_4586_2729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg