Judith Nangala Crispin's NOX: a record of things passing by night is described by the artist as "a threnody for fallen rabbits, birds, spiders, and the other beings with whom we share this planet". Created with Stephen Harrison and Victoria Royds, it draws on ideas and stories gathered by Crispin over many years, while tracing her family's Bpangerang-Gunaikurnai ancestry. The afterlife portraits of nonhuman beings were made from cadavers and light reactive paper, using a technique she calls Lumachrome glass printing. She layers new and archaic alternative photographic practices, such as lumen printing, cliché-verre and chemigram, with drawing and painting. The exhibition is on at Grainger Gallery, Studio 1 & 2, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick until February 13. graingergallery.com.au. From February 3, Craft ACT: Craft + Design Centre has three things happening. Emerging Contemporaries: The Craft ACT National Award Exhibition supports artists who are transitioning into professional practice and places. 6:30 Sessions features the work of Brisbane-based designer-makers Michelle Stemm and Nellie Peoples. And You get a Rhythm about it recognises Peter Minson's contribution to glass art and craft in Australia by presenting work spanning his 60-year career as a lampworker. Until March 19. craftact.org.au. The Nancy Sever Gallery is showing Triptych: 40 Years of Ceramic Leadership, an exhibition that showcases and celebrates the work of three of Australia's premier ceramic artists - Janet DeBoos, Alan Watt and Greg Daly - each of whom led the Ceramics Workshop at the School of Art that is part of the Australian National University. It's curated by art historian Peter Haynes, an art reviewer for The Canberra Times. Until February 27. nancysevergallery.com.au. Studio Altenburg is hosting two new exhibitions opening on February 4. Millie Black is a recipient of the ANU Emerging Artist Support Scheme exhibition award and her show explores the sublimity of distant landscapes and our connection to them, particularly through the air and the ground. Untamed Waters by Peter Van de Maele contains oil paintings that celebrate the unexpected beauty of our regional waterways. Until March 4. studioaltenburg.com.au. Soak in the summer atmosphere at Pialligo Estate and indulge in an afternoon tea of charcuterie, sandwiches and dessert as well as bubbles and tea, as the Luminescence Chamber Singers perform a wide range of music from the Renaissance to the 21st century. It's on Sunday, January 30 from 1-4pm. $100 a person. Bookings essential: nowbookit.com. In 1977, two men meet in a hotel room - one from Big Tobacco, the other from Big Oil. Christopher Samuel Carroll's new play deals with the ongoing machinations of these industries to conceal and deflect from the harmful effects of their products. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, February 2-5. theq.net.au. Bundanon celebrates the opening of the new Art Museum and Bridge for Creative Learning with free entry this weekend (January 29-30). The museum will present exhibitions of modern, contemporary and First Nations art, as well as new commissions. The inaugural exhibition, From impulse to action, runs until June 12. It comprises 12 new commissions by Australian contemporary artists working in a diverse range of disciplines to explore the spirit of Arthur Boyd. bundanon.com.au.

