By 2025, there will be more than 1 billion women experiencing menopause in the world, which equates to 12 per cent of the entire world population. *Clinical care of midlife women. While menopause is normal and natural, it can also be challenging and disruptive. EVIA are empowering women to live better during this stage of life. That means better tools, better research, and better care by giving you access to relief without risks or regrets. Symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats, are experienced by approximately 75 per cent of women who are going through menopause. These, along with other conditions, can lead to a significant reduction in a woman's quality of life, increased utilisation of medical resources and an overall loss of productivity. The menopause market has historically been quite under-resourced. There aren't many options available for women to manage their symptoms yet every day millions of women are going about their business trying to control these debilitating symptoms. Traditional treatments include hormone replacement therapy (HRT), however many women can't or don't want to use HRT. Thanks to Evia, hypnotherapy can now be done on-demand, in the comfort of your own home. EVIA is Evia is a five-week, evidence-based hypnotherapy program, delivered through a mobile app. Hypnotherapy is safe, natural and has been shown to be extremely effective. Hypnotherapy can also be used in conjunction with treatments like HRT. Clinical trials have shown hypnotherapy can reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes by around 70 to 80 per cent along with secondary benefits such as improving the quality of sleep and anxiety. Hypnotherapy is recommended for managing menopausal symptoms by both the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) and Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RANZCOG).**Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Menopause. *** Managing menopausal symptoms. Evia is the first digital therapeutic app designed to help manage the symptoms of menopause such as hot flushes and anxiety, in a natural way. The Evia app allows users to self-manage their symptoms of perimenopause and menopause through hypnotherapy. Hypnotherapy works by guiding you to a deep level of focused relaxation where in this state, your mind is open to suggestions. You'll be guided to focus on cooling images and suggestions on how to regulate temperature - training your mind to better reduce the severity and frequency of hot flashes. Evia helps you learn how to calm the body's stress response and self-manage hot flashes with evidence-based hypnotherapy. During a session, you'll be taken through relaxation exercises, and while your body relaxes, your mind will retain a focused state of attention. When you're in this state you'll listen to cooling visualisations and suggestions about how your body will be able to manage hot flashes, and how they will bother you less, and less. Not only do the sessions give your body time to relax, and feel cool, but also help you to adjust how your brain reacts to normal temperatures.

