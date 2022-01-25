news, act-politics,

Canberra businesses will have longer to claim reimbursements on a range of bills, as the ACT government has extended the deadline for its small business hardship scheme. Under the program, businesses with an annual turnover of between $30,000 to $2 million can claim up to $10,000 in reimbursements for water, electricity, gas and commercial rates bills if there has been a 30 per cent decline in revenue. The reimbursement can also be used for commercial vehicle registrations. The deadline was originally January 31 but has been extended to February 28. Annual liquor licence fees and food business registration fees will also be waived again between March 31 to June 30. "The extension of these existing programs will provide further targeted financial support for impacted local businesses," Chief Minister Andrew Barr said. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Mr Barr has previously ruled out any new business support programs in the wake of the Omicron wave. Live music venues will also have the opportunity to apply for extra government funding, with $500,000 worth of grants to be made available. The second round of the Amp It Up! fund will be delivered later in the year. "The first round of Amp It Up! contributed almost $800,000 to local live music businesses by offsetting costs for live performance and gigs at their venues," Business and Better Regulation Minister Tara Cheyne said. "Twenty-three venues were funded, and many local artists benefited from the program."

