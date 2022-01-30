life-style, books, colin steele, science fiction

Canadian Chris Hadfield, a veteran of three spaceflights and former Commander of the International Space Station, has used his real life space experience to provide scientific authenticity to The Apollo Murders (Quercus, $32.95). Hadfield has a postscript, "The Reality Behind the Apollo Murders", documenting the actual historical figures and spaceflights mentioned in the novel's alternate sci-fi scenario. It's 1973, at the height of the Cold War between Russia and United States, and Apollo 18 is diverted to disable the Russian satellite spy station, Almaz, before a landing on the moon. The subsequent conflicts, played out on the spacecraft itself and the surface of the Moon, are a microcosm of those on earth Earth. Award-winning author, Tade Thompson, in Far from the Light of Heaven (Orbit, $22.99) writes in an afterword, "I wanted to set my story in an environment that, as much as possible, derived from the actual experience of astronauts rather than the tropes of SF writing". It begins as a closed spaceship murder mystery. The starship Ragtime, controlled by artificial intelligence, with 1000 colonists in suspended animation, arrives in orbit around the planet Bloodroot, when its "wholly ceremonial" human commander, Michelle Campion, wakes up to find that 3I people have been murdered and dismembered. Michelle has to contend with dangerous AI, bio-security issues and a human-and-android investigating duo from the planet, where the treatment of the alien population evokes echoes of colonial genocide. AI 2041: Ten Visions for our Future (WH Allen, $35) by Kai-Fu Lee and Chen Qiufan, cleverly juxtaposes fact and fiction in its "roadmap of the coming decades" of AI. Kai-Fu Lee, a Taiwanese-born American, former head of Google China, provides commentaries on the themes of the 10 "scientific fiction" short stories from leading Chinese writer, Chen Qiufan. The stories extrapolate from the use of algorithms for matchmaking, deep-learning- enabled insurance programs, quantum computing, AI weapon systems and workers in repetitive jobs supplanted by AI industries. Their overall perspective is largely optimistic, reflecting a penchant for AI solutions for human problems and the actions required to prevent their negative impact. Superhuman powers are commonplace in the Marvel universe. Douglas Wolk, a "critic-cum-superfan" in All of the Marvels (Profile, $39.99), claims to have read all of the 27,000 Marvel superhero comics published since 1961, comprising more than 540,000 pages. Wolk eschews a chronological approach, rather following individual characters through "the big Marvel . . . a funhouse mirror history of the past sixty years of American life, from the atomic night-terrors of the Cold War to the technocracy and pluralism of the present day". It's a fascinating insight into pop-culture as examined through the diversity of the Marvel characters. Timothy Morton's Spacecraft (Bloomsbury, $19.99) spins off his "found object", the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Morton, Rita Shea Guffey Chair in English at Rice University, instead of covering spacecraft in SF, rather takes the reader on a journey of speculative philosophy, extrapolating from the Star Wars and Dr Who universes. Morton covers issues such as feminism, American pop culture, capitalism and the possibilities of hyperspace in unusual and thought-provoking mix. Stephen Baxter's Galaxias (Gollancz, $32.99) is set in 2057. Space exploration has begun from an earth ravaged by climate change and national conflicts. Baxter, well known for his scientifically researched fiction, begins with the climatic and societal impact of a 24-hour disappearance, the "Blink Day" of the sun. This provides the platform for some big SF ideas, seen through the eyes of a variety of individuals. Galaxias is a sobering tale of how to adjust to harsh new realities. Scottish SF writer, Ken MacLeod, begins his "Lightspeed" trilogy, Beyond the Hallowed Sky (Orbit, $22.99), in 2067 when a young female graduate student receives a letter providing the mathematical basis of faster-than-light travel. She becomes even more intrigued when it turns out to be a letter from her future self. MacLeod mixes the complexity of time travel and interstellar spaceships with commentary on contemporary issues such as climate change, asylum-seekers and superpower rivalries. Canberra's Bryn Smith begins an SF/crime noir series with Magnus Nights: The Helios Incident (Hawkeye Publishing $26.95). Smith's Army reserve combat engineering background often comes to the fore in the plot line set in a dystopian nation state, Magnus, which has some similarities to the ACT. Detective Constable Craddock and Detective Sergeant Augustine of Taskforce Bloodhound must race against time to find the sinister mastermind behind violent confrontations and the use of advanced plasma weaponry which is disrupting the "undercity". Characterisation is not deep but there is certainly no lack of action and reflections on power or corruption in society.

