The Royal Australian Air Force will flyover the ACT on Australia Day this Wednesday, January 26 at 10.13am. RAAF C-17A lll Globemaster aircraft will be flying over Commonwealth Park at Rond Terrace. A C-17A Globemaster lll plane from Number 36 Squadron, based at RAAF Base Amberley, will take part in the flypast. READ MORE: The Department of Defence said Australia Day was held on January 26 to "celebrate the Australian spirit". "Australia Day is held annually on 26 January to reflect on our nation's past and celebrate the Australian spirit, mateship and sense of community," the department said. "The Royal Australian Air Force is proud to participate in Australia Day 2022 events." Defence said flying is subject to variables including air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability and may be cancelled at short notice.

