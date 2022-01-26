news, latest-news,

Here's our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend. You know him as the chief instructor on Channel 7's series SAS Australia, but now Ant Middleton is bringing his speaking tour to Canberra. The best-selling author will lead audiences through a motivational journey of personal growth and positivity led by his mantra of "Mind over muscle". Since appearing on the reality show, Middleton has become a much-loved master of survival and endurance, spurred by his formidable career in the United Kingdom's elite special forces, including the Marines, 9 Parachute Squadron and Special Boat Service. Sunday, 7.30pm. Llewellyn Hall. Tickets from $95 from Ticketek. This weekend hear the music from one of the world's best bands, but not how you have come to know it. Bohemian Symphony sees rock meet classical music, in this orchestral tribute to Queen. A 24-piece symphony orchestra, conducted by internationally-renowned George Ellis, will perform Queen's Greatest Hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, Don't Stop Me Now, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Somebody to Love, Another One Bites the Dust and more. Thursday and Friday, 7.30pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Ticket from $99.90 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are coming to Canberra ... kind of. This week's Drag Takeover, from Phish and Phreak Productions, is a Diva vs Diva edition. Coming to you with a joint 14 Grammy award wins and more than 200 million album sales is Lady Gaga vs Arian Grande - from Dangerous Woman to Bad Romance. What sickening tricks will the kings, queens, and deities pull to celebrate? Saturday, 8pm. Boardwalk Bar and Nightclub. Tickets from $25 from phishandphreak.com. PAWS Party is heading to Haig Park, bringing with it an event for anyone who loves dogs for a morning of fun in the park. All the fur-miliar activities will be on, including the dog agility course, a Bark-B-Q with funds going towards a local charity, coffee and pastries, live music and Pawlaroid photographer. Saturday, from 10am to 12pm. Haig Park. Free event. If you're more of a cat person than a dog person, don't worry there's something for you this weekend as well. The Canberra Cat Festival is on this weekend where you can pick up some goodies for your feline friends and cart-loving people in your life. There will be stalls, merchandise, and cats looking for homes from local animal charities. Sunday, from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Yarralumla Scout Hall. Entry by gold coin donation for cancer treatment for SFDR kitty Marshmallow. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/755be9c5-6b47-4213-b2c9-e6b7a3f9add0.jpg/r19_381_7780_4766_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg